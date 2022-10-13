More than 50 people gathered around the plaza at the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground on Saturday afternoon to reflect on the late Mandingo Osceola Tshaka’s accomplishments and share stories about the longtime, outspoken Bayside activist who passed away in May — just days before his 91st birthday. In attendance were his family and friends, politicians who had worked with him and members of the public who had appreciated his efforts. The Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Conservancy, which Tshaka had co-chaired with Robbie Garrison, hosted the memorial.
The plaza itself is meant to recognize those buried below it, and would not exist if not for Tshaka’s decades-long efforts. In 1988 he discovered that the site, a playground located at 46th Avenue between 164th and 165th streets in Flushing, was sitting atop a 19th-century paupers’ cemetery. As many as 1,000 African Americans and Native Americans had been interred there; some were Tshaka’s ancestors.
Over the next 30-plus years, Tshaka fought to have the playground removed, the site recognized and the buried properly commemorated. Though the playground remained there, it was renamed in honor of the burial ground and a memorial was built. It was not lost on Saturday’s attendees that Tshaka’s memorial was taking place on the memorial he helped make possible.
As Tshaka was a man of music and religion, the service was filled with song and prayer. The memorial had barely commenced and already some attendees had tears in their eyes. Chief Little Fox of the Matinecock Nation and musician Lonnie Harrington opened the ceremony with a Native American prayer. The Rev. Beryl Davis of the Macedonia African Methodist Episcopal Church then led an invocation.
“Mandingo had a booming voice you could hear throughout the church,” she recalled. “He could hold a strong falsetto, even in his weak condition at the end of this life.” Gospel jazz singer Petula Beckles followed with stirring renditions of songs including “Amazing Grace.”
The memories and stories came next.
Tshaka’s cousin, Connie Bunn, grew up with him and took care of him in his final years. “Mandingo made us laugh all the time,” she said with a smile, referring to his trademark jovial personality. “When we learned he passed, we weren’t too sad, because we knew he lived his life his way.”
Self-proclaimed “Bayside’s One of a Kind,” Tshaka was known for his unique attitude and individualism. As the back of Saturday’s memorial program stated, “He did it his way and loved it, always.”
One of his longtime friends, Henry Euler, grew nostalgic and described a young Tshaka. “I knew him as James ‘Jim’ Garner,” he remembered. “I met him when he was a high schooler working at a Bayside stable — he loved horses and all animals.” In fact, Euler added, Tshaka often rode horses around Bayside in his youth, back when the area was still rural.
Later in life, he was a relentless advocate for the Greater-Flushing African American community. Euler noted that the activist had especially cared about Bayside’s vulnerable youth and wanted to rid the area of illegal drugs.
Former Bayside councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella also recalled Tshaka’s hyperlocal work. “I remember hearing about Mandingo’s midnight marches in the parks to confront and drive out Bayside’s drug dealers,” Avella said, recalling back to his time as an aide to former Mayor Ed Koch. “He was a fighter. But he would light up any room he entered.”
Prior to his election, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) sat on Community Board 11 with Tshaka. “Mandingo made tremendous contributions to Bayside and he will forever be part of Bayside’s history,” he said. “Everyone was always interested in what he had to say.”
Photographs, newspaper clippings and other Tshaka-related mementos were on display at Saturday’s remembrance. Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Conservancy board member Sally Mehreteab hinted that a “section dedicated to Tshaka” on the plaza might be in the works.
Fittingly, Tshaka’s family and friends spread his ashes across the plaza to close out the ceremony.
“Mandingo’s voice echoes through the trees and the wind,” cried out Beverly Riley, a longtime friend and Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Conservancy board member. “He has finally joined the people below us.”
