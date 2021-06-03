Wreaths were laid at three locales in the Woodside area on Memorial Day: In chronological order they were at the Vietnam War memorial at the corner of 57th Street and Woodside Avenue; the Catholic War Veterans headquarters at 61st Street just north of Roosevelt Avenue; and at the memorial at Woodside Memorial Park at the intersection of Woodside and Roosevelt avenues.
Clockwise from top right: A bird’s-eye view of the line of march on 61st Street west of the Woodside post office; state Assemblyman Brian Barnwell addressed the gathering while standing next to Bob Carr, 1st vice-commander of Catholic War Veterans Post 870; Jorge Lopez bugled “Taps”; Matt Butler of the Sanitation Department’s Fife and Drums piped “Amazing Grace”; Boy Scout Troop 390 of Woodside handed out complimentary American flags; veterans salute; Hadi Akbar, 6, patriotically acknowledges the solemnity of the day; one of the honor guard’s three volleys; the Rev. Patrick West, the pastor of St. Sebastian’s Church, gave the invocation at the Vietnam War memorial; Bernie McMellis, a former post commander, was eulogized. McMellis passed away just this past Sunday, the day preceding the memorials. Above, wreaths are placed before a monument bearing the names of some of Queens’ fallen sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.