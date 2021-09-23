Back in May, organizers of the Queens World Film Festival selected National Nurses Week to bring out the red carpet for the staff at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for some long overdue recognition for those who fought Covid-19 in a neighborhood that was the costliest battlefield in Queens.
On Monday, the festival folks were back in Elmhurst for a very fitting sequel.
Katha and Preston Cato, the executive director and artistic director, respectively, of the festival, were joined by representatives from blk.beverages, FilmFestivalFlix.com, Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) and dozens more as they presented a check for $8,010 to the hospital in the name of The Heroes of Elmhurst.
The donated money was raised in part from tickets sold for the 11th annual festival, which this year showed nearly 200 films from 33 countries during its run between June 23 and July 3.
Hospital staffers also were given steep discounts on tickets to allow them to view this year’s festival.
Festival officials back in May bestowed their annual Spirit of Queens Award to the hospital’s staff, which this year saw the plaque designed to resemble an EKG readout.
A special guest was Dr. Melina Jampolis, an internist, physician nutrition specialist and noted author of four books on nutrition. She signed copies of her new book, “Spice Up, Live Long,” as gifts for the staff.
Dromm’s office has secured more than $50 million in funding for the hospital.
Other guests on hand to congratulate the staff were hospital CEO Helen Arteago; Phil Ballman, director of culture and tourism for the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards; Rob MacKay from the Queens Economic Development Corp.; Benedict Realty Group CEO Danny Benedict; and Queens World Film Festival board member Leigh Montville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.