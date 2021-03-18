The NYPD identified a body found last week in the trunk of a car in South Ozone Park as that of 26-year-old Destini Smothers, a Troy, NY, resident who went missing after a birthday party in Queens in early November, and the Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide.
Facebook group Missing People in America said that Smothers was reported last seen by her boyfriend as she jumped out of the car after the two got into an argument in Astoria.
Smothers’ body was found March 10 in the trunk of an abandoned car that was in the process of being towed, according to police.
NBC New York News 4 reported that the car had been left without plates on 134th Avenue, where it sat for months, before a tow truck came to pick it up last Wednesday.
NYPD Chief Reuben Beltran told reporters at a press conference Wednesday that “the vehicle was experiencing a mechanical difficulty, prompting the operator to open the trunk in search of a spare tire. Upon opening the trunk, the operator observed a deceased individual positioned on their side.”
The discovery was made on a residential block of Lefferts Boulevard just north of the Conduit.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
