Everyone has a part to play in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
For some that means working on the front lines as a nurse or EMT. For others that means social distancing, staying indoors. For Howard Beach resident April Anello that means baking.
Once Anello, who runs a side business called JC Sweets out of her home, made a post on the Howard Beach Moms Facebook page last week asking where she could donate some baked goods, the requests started pouring in and haven’t stopped.
“That’s when it just — it went crazy. It blew up,” said Anello.
In the span of a week, Anello has donated to more than 50 different first-responder organizations across the city, from Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital to Mercy Medical Center on Long Island and FDNY Division 15 in Brownsville, Brooklyn, among many others.
When the pandemic first took hold of the city, Anello pared down her business in the same way that many were having to do. It wasn’t for a couple weeks until she realized the great impact that food donations can make to those on the front lines.
Anello has been taking ingredient donations from the neighborhood and working with fellow baker AnnaMaria DiCasoli to scale up the number of orders that she’s fielding. To keep turnaround fast, she has kept it simple: She makes brownies, cakes and little chocolate molds that say thank you.
DiCasoli, whose son is a doctor at Brookdale Hospital, said she’s lost a relative and several friends to the virus already. She wanted to contribute something, even if momentary, to help those at risk.
“It’s the littlest thing you could do to put a smile on somebody’s face because sometimes they didn’t have time to eat. That little bit of sweetness could make their day,” said DiCasoli.
Anello said she’s planning to continue to bake as long as she can. She’s been getting in touch with first responders strictly through Facebook — and so far has donated to firefighters, EMTs, sanitation workers and the police, in addition to hospital workers.
Hospitals across the area have been accepting a large amount of donations from restaurants, but Anello’s home-based operation is something of an outlier. Bridget Karow, a nurse at Winthrop Hospital on Long Island, said she wasn’t sure at first whether homemade goods would be allowed into the hospital, but soon figured out that individual nurses could bring them into their units without any problem.
Once Anello gets an order, she schedules a time to drop it off or have someone pick it up from her stoop. She has been relying on individuals to personally bring them to their jobs.
“Although it’s a terrible time, wonderful things are going to happen. You gotta keep your eyes out for these wonderful things,” said Karow. “You have to remember the baked goods at the door.”
