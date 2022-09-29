Flushing-based homecare workers demonstrated outside the office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) last Thursday morning in response to her opposition to Int. 175, the City Council bill that would outlaw 24-hour shifts for homecare workers.
The bill is the latest attempt by homecare employees — many of whom are Flushing-based Asian women who work for the Chinese-American Planning Council and its homecare affiliate — to organize against 24-hour shifts and to advocate that they be paid for 24 hours of work, rather than for 13.
As it stands, state law says homecare workers on 24-hour shifts must be allowed eight hours of sleep (five of which need to be uninterrupted) and three hours of uninterrupted meal time. If any of that time is disrupted, employers must pay homecare workers the full 24 hours’ worth of wages.
Many allege that they have not been paid for 24 hours in instances the law states they must be compensated; the Ain’t I A Woman Campaign estimates that CPC alone owes $90 million in wages to its homecare employees. When an arbitrator awarded $30 million to 100,000 homecare aides represented by 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East back in February, workers, organizers and Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) were far from satisfied.
Aside from Councilmember Christopher Marte (D-Manhattan), its primary sponsor, the bill has 26 co-sponsors, four of whom are Republicans. Those four, who account for 80 percent of the Council’s Republicans, include both of the party’s Queens members, Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
Ung opposes the bill.
“The exploitive practices of 24-hour shifts are an absolutely abhorrent breach of worker’s rights, and I stand with home health care workers in calling on the state to allocate funds to ensure home health care workers have living wages and dignity in the workplace,” Ung said in a statement. “Splitting shifts as the legislation currently mandates would require an additional $655 million annually in Medicaid funding, which must come from Albany,” she continued. “Without this commitment from Albany, some of our most vulnerable seniors will lose coverage or be forced into nursing homes, undermining the ability of older adults to age gracefully in their homes.” She proceeded to call on state lawmakers to allocate additional Medicaid funding and pass the necessary legislation.
Though a source familiar with the matter noted that Ung is not the only councilmember not co-sponsoring the legislation, Sarah Ahn, an organizer for the Flushing Workers Center, said the number of homecare workers in the councilmember’s district sets her apart. That, Ahn said, was a driving factor for last week’s demonstration.
“We have a lot of support from City Council members. I think it just came back to: Why isn’t our councilmember supporting this?” Ahn said. “Representing Flushing, being an Asian woman herself — people see in the newspaper when she ran saying that she will be good for Chinese, she will be good for Asians because she is also Asian. So just the hypocrisy and all of that — people were very angry.”
The support is not limited to the Council; in addition to his extensive work on the issue in Albany, Kim, too, expressed his support for the city legislation at the Committee on Civil Service and Labor’s Sept. 6 hearing. Asked for comment on Ung’s opposition to the bill, Kim said in a statement to the Chronicle, “Our constituents feel strongly that the 24-hour work shifts are unfairly targeted at predominantly immigrant women workers, particularly from Asian and Hispanic backgrounds. It’s up to electeds to end this brutal practice. It’s easy to outsource our duty to deliver public service to contract agencies and hope no one will hold us accountable. It’s harder and politically confusing to right the wrongs and start centering solutions around our most vulnerable.”
Ahn also said that, prior to mobilizing roughly 100 people — most of whom were homecare workers — for last week’s rally, Ung had refused to meet with the Flushing Workers Center on the issue.
Asked for confirmation, a spokesperson for the councilmember said that Ung met with members of the group in May; when they asked for another meeting in August, Ung’s chief of staff, Alexander Hart, who also oversees her legislative affairs, offered to meet with them. The group declined.
Asked for clarification, Ahn said that while both were true, Ung’s May meeting with Flushing Workers Center was on an unrelated topic; homecare workers were briefly mentioned at the end of the meeting.
Ahn also confirmed Hart had offered to discuss 24-hour shifts with them; that was insufficient to homecare workers. Flushing Workers Center proceeded to send Ung an open letter last Monday, asking her to support the bill. At the rally last Thursday, some organizers unsuccessfully tried to meet with the councilmember about the bill.
Ung is not alone in her opposition. As the Chronicle previously reported, numerous state lawmakers, including state Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) and Assemblymember Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan), said at the Sept. 6 hearing that the city lacks the power to control state Medicaid regulations, and feared splitting shifts could lead to a loss of care.
Asked about those concerns, Ahn said split shifts are not a new practice; some families already opt for such an arrangement. As for jurisdiction, she said, “The same individuals who are saying that this can only be done on a state level, and that’s what the problem with the city bill is, are also the people who had five other reasons why they couldn’t support the state bill.”
Kim was not concerned, either. “These are local contract agencies legally mandated to comply with local and state laws. If someone commits a crime at CPC, will they wait around for the state police to help or rely on the NYPD to protect them? Municipalities have every right to protect their citizens from abuse,” he said in a statement. “Moreover, if the City of NY bans the inhumane 24 hour work shifts for home care attendants, the state will not be suing to keep 24 hour shifts, claiming it’s the state’s jurisdiction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.