Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) attended a rally in front of the Flushing Library on Jan. 12 in support of homecare workers from the Chinese-American Planning Council, who have been fighting for the end of 24-hours shifts and compensation for unpaid labor for nearly a decade.
CPC homecare workers partnered with the Flushing Workers Campaign and the Ain’t I A Woman Campaign, a New York-based group advocating for women workers’ rights, in hosting the event. Councilmember Christopher Marte (D-Manhattan) was also in attendance.
Though it is not based in Queens, a significant number of CPC clients and homecare workers reside in Flushing. On top of this, the vast majority of those employees are immigrants and women of color.
The event comes about a week after Kim’s office released its over 100-page report on the CPC’s treatment of its homecare workers. The report comes to the following conclusion: “In analyzing CPC’s weapons of labor violence and their vehemently antilabor legal arguments in the courts over the last half-decade, we categorically find that it is entirely CPC’s decision to impede justice for the workers, and that liability for their wage theft rests with CPC alone — not the State of New York.”
CPC employees have filed numerous lawsuits over the last decade protesting the lack of overtime pay and 24-hour shifts. In 2019, however, the New York State Court of Appeals overturned previous rulings on cases similar to those against CPC, which had said that paying for 13 hours worth of work in a 24-hour shift was illegal. A bill to outlaw the practice is currently in the state Assembly.
To Kim, CPC’s treatment of its homecare workers shows that even organizations that position themselves as progressive can do harm to their employees, making them hypocritical.
“Oftentimes, big corporations now, as well as big nonprofits, when they scale to such a large size, they have the means to use the private court space to suppress workers’ rights, whether it’s CPC, whether it’s DoorDash, whether it’s Amazon ... oftentimes they deploy similar tactics to suppress workers’ right to recourse,” Kim said. “Especially with these with this particular case, the CPC being the third largest provider in the state and one of the largest nonprofits in the state. What they’re doing in the independent courtroom can have a large, statewide impact on how other workers rights are impacted.”
As the report details, CPC homecare workers are expected to be on-call during 24-hour shifts, despite only being paid for 13 hours of work. Kim said advocates estimate that CPC owes its employees as much as $90 million.
For Kim, the issue is personal; after his mother’s death last year, he discovered that the former cook had been shorted pay, despite working 12-hour days. She never spoke up about it. “These are brave woman that, unlike people like my mom who never reached the point where she could be vocal about her abuse, they’re stepping up for others, to feel like, ‘This isn’t right. We are human, and we should be treated as such.’”
From here, Kim hopes that CPC will come back to the table to find a solution.
“I have no doubt that the right authorities will take this on, because the Attorney General already has gone after a couple of providers with back wages in the homecare space,” he said. “I think this is just the beginning.”
CPC could not be reached for comment prior to publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.