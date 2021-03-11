Homebound can show ‘interest’ in vaccine

Homebound residents of New York City can fill out a new online form expressing interest in getting a Covid-19 vaccine.
The form does not set up an actual appointment but enables the city to contact those who want to get vaccinated. It is posted at forms.cityofnewyork.us/f/homebound.
“New York City is providing in-home Covid-19 vaccinations (Johnson & Johnson) to eligible NYC residents who are fully homebound, have not already been vaccinated, and do not already have access to a vaccination program,” the form says. “New Yorkers who believe they are eligible for an in-home vaccination can express interest using the form below. The City will use this information to call back to further discuss eligibility for the program.”
The document asks only for name, address, date of birth and phone number. It can be filled out by a homebound resident who is eligible for vaccination or by someone else on behalf of a qualified person.
The city announced last Thursday that it is beginning to vaccinate homebound seniors, starting at housing complexes in Brooklyn and the Bronx. Five teams of people are being deployed over the first two days of the program, according to the Mayor’s Office, and that will expand to up to 30 teams vaccinating 240 people a day by the week of March 15.
“The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will revolutionize our vaccine effort,” Mayor de Blasio said in a prepared statement. “Today we are bringing shots directly to our homebound seniors, making sure vaccines go to those who need them the most.”
The mayor credited the Fire Department with helping get the homebound vaccinated by bringing its “fantastic medical capacity” into play in naturally occurring retirement communities, first at Co-Op City in the Bronx and then in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. The teams literally are going “house by house, apartment by apartment,” de Blasio said at his press briefing last Thursday.
“That’s what we’re going to be doing,” he said. “So, right now, outreach is being made, doors are being knocked on. Seniors who need this vaccination in their home are being identified and they’re going to be reached, starting today. And that effort will grow as supply increases.”
The city Health Department’s press office could not say when the homebound vaccination effort will be expanded to Queens. Also asked whether officials will go to everyone who fills out the online form or only those in certain areas once the program does come here, a spokesman referred the Chronicle to the city’s announcement and a transcript of the mayor’s press event.
On Monday the mayor addressed the program again during his press briefing but again made no mention of expanding it beyond Brooklyn and the Bronx. He said the city will be doing at least 1,200 vaccinations a week starting next week and should be able to reach all homebound seniors who want a shot over the next seven weeks or so.
“Now this remember, is meticulous,” he said. “It’s door-to-door, one patient at a time; a team has to go in and they need to stay to make sure someone reacts well to the shot. So, it takes a lot of time and energy. We want to get this number up constantly. We’d like to see that get up closer to 3,000 per week as we go along.”
The mayor also reminded people that they can set up vaccine appointments by calling 1 (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692) or going online to vax4nyc.nyc.gov.
The governor this week reduced the minimum age to get a vaccine without any other factors that make one eligible to 60.
