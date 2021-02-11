After being initially postponed due to a vaccine shortage, Citi Field opened as an inoculation site Wednesday [see separate story on page 2 or at qchron.com].
“This is one we’ve been hoping for for a long time,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday, adding, “This is going to be great for the people of Queens.”
The home of the Mets will be open Wednesday to Saturday, 24 hours a day.
Citi Field will receive 800 doses over its first four days.
Half the shots will be reserved for Queens residents with the other half reserved for food delivery workers and Taxi and Limousine Commission licensees of all five boroughs. “We need them to help us get around this city. They’re vulnerable. We want to make sure that there’s specific appointments set aside for them,” de Blasio said of the drivers, adding that the food service workers were “there throughout the whole crisis.”
Yankee Stadium opened last Friday as an inoculation site. That site is a joint city and state venture, while the home of the Mets is a city-run site.
To improve accessibility to Citi Field, all trains on the Port Washington line on the Long Island Rail Road will stop at Mets-Willets Point station.
Normally, the stop is only in service for Mets games and the US Open.
“What we wanted to do is make sure people had another option, another alternative to getting to Citi Field, including subways, driving, taking buses,” LIRR President Phil Eng said.
Borough President Donovan Richards, who had been calling on the city for updates on Citi Field, was glad to hear the news of the site opening.
“Finally,” he tweeted Monday. “Thank you again to the @Mets and @CitiField for this home run you’re hitting for #Queens. We are so grateful for your partnership.”
The Citi Field site was originally announced as a mega vaccination site on Jan. 12 but, along with Yankee Stadium, was later postponed due to a lack of available vaccines.
To register, visit nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call (877) VAX-4NYC (829-4692).
