Movie and television production in Queens sometimes seems as ubiquitous as food carts.
Sure, the signs that pop up a few days in advance and the production trailers can keep you from parking on a given street for a day or two. But you can sometimes grab a glimpse of how movie magic is made. And an A-list performer might give you a wave and a smile, or even pose for a selfie between scenes.
Then, on May 2 the Writers Guild of America went on strike against both the legacy production studios and streaming services such as Netflix. On July 13 the writers were joined by the Screen Actor Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, marking the first time both unions had been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG.
Money and benefits, as always, are at issue. But present-day SAG President Fran Drescher, a native of Flushing, also is confronting things like streaming — and its legal and financial implications — that Reagan would not have imagined six decades go.
Queens has a number of businesses that are heavily if not completely reliant on production, such as Kaufman Astoria Studios in Astoria, Silvercup Studios in Long Island City and Broadway Stages in Glendale. There also are actors, stagehands, technicians, caterers and others in the borough who make their living in the industry.
An actor who has worked on numerous movies and TV shows shot in New York City, speaking to the Chronicle on the condition that his name not be used, said there is a great deal at stake for actors and writers who are not established superstars in their profession.
“Contrary to what most people think, a lot of actors, stuntmen, doubles are on the bottom rung when it comes to pay,” he said. He added that SAG-AFTRA is different from most labor unions in that some individuals — Tom Cruise was one who came to mind — negotiate their own contracts with studios and producers, while SAG “is there for us, who don’t have that kind of power.”
Both the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA are concerned about how residuals will be calculated from work that is streamed. Residuals are payments writers and actors receive such as when a movie is shown on television; or an episode of a TV show is rerun in season or in syndication.
SAG-AFTRA also appears to have drawn a line in the sand over what it says is the studios’ demand to be able to scan background actors’ images and to use them and digitally alter them in perpetuity without further permission from or payments to the actors.
Explanations of just what is being offered by the studios on multiple issues differ starkly in press releases from SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
The union says it is seeking an 11 percent increase in the first year, saying the 5 percent being offered by the studious would not cover inflation since the last contract.
The union states that actors need “informed consent and fair compensation” when a digital replica is made or a performance is changed with artificial intelligence; and that the studios “want to be able to scan a performer’s image, pay them for half-day’s work and then use the individual’s likeness for any purpose forever without their consent.”
The AMPTP, in its press release, states it would seek “advanced specific consent” to create and use digital replicas; that no digital replica of a performer would be created without written consent and description of its intended use; and such consent would be needed for background and principal actors.
The AMPTP also said SAG-AFTRA rules already protect background actors’ jobs through a requirement in the SAG-AFTRA contract that a specified number of them be hired per day.
The actor who spoke to the Chronicle said the union’s stand on fighting for digital and artificial intelligence protections, as well as job protection for background actors, is vital.
“With AI, studios could bring in background actors, scan them, pay them for one day of work, and use them in perpetuity ... SAG, to their credit, said, ‘That’s insane. We’re not going to agree with that.’ ... They scan you for a day and you will never have to be on a set gain. Then there’s no way you can join SAG, no way you can pay the dues. That means SAG loses money. And if people can’t get work, they’ll give up their [union] membership.”
The union said it also needs a “comprehensive plan for actors to participate in streaming revenue, since the current business model has eroded our residuals income,” and that the studios are refusing.
“We need transformative contracts, yet remain far apart on the most critical issues that affect the very survival of our profession,” SAG-AFTRA said on it website. “Specifically, we need fair compensation that accounts for inflation, revenue sharing on top of residuals, protection from AI technology, and updates to our pension and health contribution caps, which haven’t been changed in decades.
“This is why we’re on strike.”
The AMPTP in its own statement said its three-year offer contains $1 billion in wage increases, pension and health contributions and residual increases that include “first-of-their-kind protections, including language” expressly with respect to AI.
“... This is the Union’s choice, not ours,” the producers said. “In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.”
Broadway Stages, in an email said, “We value the contributions of the entire cast and crew who work together to create successful productions, and we believe in equitable compensation for their efforts.
“A prolonged strike could bring us back to something that reflects how Covid-19 shutdowns impacted the industry and city, and we hope it doesn’t come to anything like that,” the company continued. “Not only is the sound and stage business affected, but local stores, restaurants, and coffee shops, hardware stores and convenience shops all lose when there is less TV and Movie film work happening.
“We need studios and the unions to come to an agreement that helps everyone get back to work and keep working in ways that improve growth for the people, the writers, actors, and the studios. They’re all important and they all have roles to play in our ever more complicated and technologically changing environment.”
The Chronicle also reached out for further comment from SAG-AFTRA, Kaufman Astoria and Silvercup.
