The Holly Tour is back again.
Like last year, the annual event will be held online.
Visitors can virtually visit the historic Bowne House, Flushing Town Hall, Friends Meeting House, Kingsland Homestead, Lewis Latimer House Museum and Voelker Orth Museum.
The Dec. 12 event will start at 1 p.m. and wrap up at 2:30 p.m.
The tour will be broadcast via livestream on YouTube. Those watching with an account can interact with the houses’ representatives to ask questions, or leave comments.
The program will also be available to watch after the broadcast date for those who could not watch it live.
Some participating houses will also be supplementing their Holly Tour activities with in-person events. Information is available on each location’s individual website.
Tickets are required for the event. Once a ticket is acquired, a link for the livestream will be sent via email on the day of the event
For more information or to get a ticket, visit bit.ly/3CQDQXB.
