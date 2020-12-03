Last year, the Holly Tour provided participants the chance to go back in time and visit six Flushing landmarks as they appeared during their first holiday seasons, but this year the pandemic is forcing the event back into the future — the 33rd annual Holly Tour will be completely virtual.
Participants will virtually visit the Bowne House, Flushing Town Hall, Kingsland Homestead, Lewis Latimer House Museum, Quaker Meeting House and Voelker Orth House Museum within two one-hour sessions on Dec. 6. Each venue will be presented live, along with some prerecorded video, and interactive content to celebrate the holiday season.
The Holly Tour was previously known as the Holiday Historic House Tour and renamed for branding purposes. Though it was a participant in the past, the Louis Armstrong House Museum will not be a stop on the tour for the second year.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. Ticket prices run from $5 to $35 and can be purchased on the Queens Historical Society’s website, queenshistoricalsociety.org/events/holly-tour.
— Katherine Donlevy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.