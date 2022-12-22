The 102nd Precinct transformed 118th Street into a winter wonderland last Thursday night as hundreds of kids on Santa’s nice list lined up for toys.
Nearly 1,000 toys were distributed as part of the precinct’s first-ever event.
Officer Darrell Glenn dressed up as Santa, seen at far right with Officer Justin Davis, left, Community Affairs Officer Scott Adelman, Lt. Kimberly Maldonado, Community Affairs Officer Nick Salamone and Officer Fernando Mayo.
Almost every officer at the Richmond Hill precinct donated to the drive, too, said Salamone.
The first annual drive, which was organized by the Community Affairs Unit, was a success and they plan to do it every year now, he said. Donations and support also came from Community Board 9, the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, Servanthood International, the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club and Councilwoman Joann Ariola’s office.
Toys for Tots provided six boxes filled with presents.
Families enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies and took photos with Santa Claus.
Gifts were collected for all ages including teens, for whom officers dug through boxes in search of footballs and basketballs, and infants. They even included board games for families.
The other items that were collected will go to victims of domestic violence. — Deirdre Bardolf
