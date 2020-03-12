Parents and officials at Success Academy Charter Schools are claiming victory with the city Department of Education offering two temporary sites — including IS 238, the Susan B. Anthony Academy in Hollis — for middle school co-locations.
“I am so happy! I can’t wait to be a middle school scholar with a Chromebook and a locker!” said Dylan Sukh, a fourth-grader at Success Academy Far Rockaway, in a statement issued by Success.
The second school will be located at PS 53 in Far Rockaway, where an existing Success Academy elementary school already is co-located.
The Chronicle last week reported exclusively on the selection of IS 238 as a possible co-location choice.
The selections came in just under the deadline to have the sites approved next month by the DOE’s Panel for Educational Policy. The group now is scheduled to vote on the co-location sites during its April 22 meeting.
The Susan B. Anthony site is for one year. The Far Rockaway site is for two.
“This means the city still must provide permanent space,” Success said in its press release.
Success has 227 fourth-graders in its Queens schools who either would have had to go to their district schools in Queens or leave the borough to remain within the Success Academy system.
The de Blasio administration had been promising a site for two years, and the impending deadline was the cause of heated disputes between City Hall and Success officials.
The mayor and Eva Moskowitz, founder of Success Academy and a former city councilwoman, have had an often-pugnacious relationship.
Under state regulations, charter schools are public schools, though de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have never been enthusiastic supporters.
The city nevertheless is required to offer space to approved charters or give them the money to rent space, and de Blasio’s office and the DOE had insisted all along that there would be suitable space for Success before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Thousands of Success parents and students rallied in Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans last September in a swarm of orange T-shirts to call on de Blasio and the DOE to provide the space that the city has been promising.
In November the city proposed the former Our Lady Catholic Academy in South Ozone Park. But parents and school officials said that the building is too small and would require massive — and costly — renovations. Ann Powell of Success Academy said DOE officials admitted as much in a meeting in January.
Parents kept the heat on de Blasio this past January, showing up in numbers, again in their T-shirts, as the mayor hosted a town hall meeting at August Martin High School in Jamaica.
