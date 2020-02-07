We’re declaring a tie in our 12th annual Holiday Photo Contest, but we imagine the winners won’t mind. They’re an item.

Richard Melnick and Donna M. Van Blarcom both tried their hand at close-up shots of Christmas ornaments on their donated family tree at St. Joseph Church in Astoria, and both succeeded. Richard’s is at center right, top, and Donna’s at far right. They’ll get to enjoy tickets to a family-friendly show in or around the city.

We had so many wonderful entries, and one thing this year’s contest demonstrated is how much people love their pets! At top left is Ices, who loves her Milk-Bones, taken by Rosemarie Italico. Next to her is rescue cat Apollo, in a shot taken by Richard O’Connell and sent in by his wife, Marie. Below Ices are Lexi and Piper, taken by Maureen Lowery. Joining Santa are Debbie, Anne and Lucy; and then the old elf is joined by Chase, a patient at Dr. Matthew McCarthy’s Juniper Valley Animal Hospital, in a photo taken by Jackie Bayer. F.E. Scanlon shot the Bayside Village holiday lights. Kathleen Ruggiero caught her kitten Kiwi under the tree. Claudia DeSimone got closeup with her dog, Biscuit. Angela Riker snapped her cat, Summer, in her holiday gear, and her sons, Colin and Luke, at Our Lady of Hope’s Christmas tree lighting. Mike McGevna shot a decorated rig at the Ladder 128/Engine 259/Battalion 45 house in Sunnyside. Michael Gottlieb snapped Electchester’s holiday display. Linda Silverman photographed her grandchildren, twins Arya and Lucas, when they celebrated Chanukah with her and her husband, Steven.

Next time we hope to have more space to tell you some of the great stories behind all these photos! Our congratulations to Donna and Richard and our thanks to all who entered!