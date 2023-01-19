A snowless December made it tough to get landscape shots, but that just meant the subject of the Queens Chronicle’s 15th annual Holiday Photo Contest winner was snug and warm inside. Little Angelia, far right, was “New Year’d Out” by 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. “Sometimes you just can’t, no matter how much you want to,” her grandmother Mary Krowicki said. The photo was taken at Angelia’s Aunt Katie’s house in Howard Beach by her father, Anthony Saravo. He and at least one loved one will get to enjoy a family-friendly show as his prize.
Among the other entries: “A Winter Angel” at St. Michael’s Cemetery, above, by Richard Melnick of Astoria; Rosemarie Italico of Ozone Park’s shot of a cake made by a family friend — “just as delicious as it is cute” — and Melnick’s shot of carolers on Steinway Street.
Frankie Andrea and his mother, Belinda Barnett-Andrea, of St. Albans were photographed by a friend, Chris, celebrating in Little Neck. Juan De La Cruz’s Christmas Bicycle Tree, located on 23rd Street at 45th Road under the 7 train line in Long Island City, is unique, photographer Laura Pantoja said, noting that its festive lights add joy apart from the toys donated by passersby. Maureen Chen snapped Jennifer Block of Manhattan at the Queens Botanical Garden Winter Wonder event Dec. 3, after Block braved the pouring rain to take the 7 train and Q20A bus “for this favorite event at this favorite place.” Alexandra Chartier of Forest Hills caught Santa Claus taking a break behind a wreath on Dec. 1, on Fresh Pond Road near Bleecker Street in Ridgewood.
The apartment building at 97th Street and 62nd Drive in Rego Park had strobing Christmas lights, a reindeer, an angel and lovely candy canes that brought warmth and joy to photographer Ivy Hammer. Soldiers on 43rd Street between 30th and 31st avenues in Astoria smiled for Donna Van Blarcom’s camera. Betty Copeland saw some favorite characters outside a house at Union Turnpike and 71st Avenue in Forest Hills, across from Forest Park. And look who was caught by F.E. Scanlon “chilling under the chimney” at Auburndale Lane and Bagley Avenue in Flushing: the jolly old elf himself.
— text by Peter C. Mastrosimone
