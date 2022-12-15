Holiday gifts and cheer were spread among nearly 1,000 children in the Ozone Park area over the weekend with festive tree-lighting events.
On Sunday, one was held at the Deshi Senior Center by the Ozone Park Block Association and the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club and there were photos with holiday friends, top.
The block association held another at the Living Word Christian Fellowship on Friday, above, with partners and elected officials. There was Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more.
— Deirdre Bardolf
