On a very cold Palm Sunday, the East River Kiwanis Club and Queens Chronicle sponsored another food drive at CTown Fresh in Astoria to help feed families for the Easter and Passover holiday season.
The collection of food totaled at $545 and was delivered to the Hour Children charity that night.
The store’s owner, Nooreldeen Hamdan, donated two store gift cards for a holiday raffle, one for $100 and other for $50.
Chronicle Account Executive Ree Brinn, center, helped in the collection of food and gave out 30 Queens Chronicle Blue Books, showing people all the important and essential information contained in the annual booklet. The crowd outside the store, located at 31-18 24 Ave., really enjoyed being a part of the event and getting such necessary information about the Borough of Queens.
Manning the table here with Brinn are young Julia Pappas, who turns 2 this month, and her parents, Jacklyn Negron-Pappas and Anthony J. Pappas, both of the East River Kiwanis Club.
