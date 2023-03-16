Ahead of Holi, the Ozone Park community gathered at the Liberty Avenue plaza to enjoy traditional dishes and sweets from area restaurants. Last Tuesday’s event, hosted by the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, also featured music and the colored-powder throwing.
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.
Support came from Krishna Bazaar, Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Services, Bhavaanee Maa Mandir, Tridevi Sanatan Mandir, Satya Mandir, the Queens Community Lions Club, US Printing & Design, Hacks Halal, the Deshi Senior Center, An-Noor Pharmacy and Coba. The Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit’s South Asian liaison also joined.
“We’re proud to have participated in this event to celebrate Holi,” said COPCP Executive Director Mohammad Khan in a statement. “COPCP is committed to promoting cultural exchange and strengthening community ties with events like this,” he added.
— Deirdre Bardolf
