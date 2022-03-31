Queens celebrated Holi or Phagwah, also known as the Festival of Colors, this past weekend, marking the arrival of spring.
The Phagwah Parade of New York’s Holi celebration took place at Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue in Little Guyana.
Multicolored gulul was thrown but Mayor Adams, speaking at center, avoided the traditional powder as he delivered remarks.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, above left, the NYPD’s 106th Precinct, the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, Councilwoman Joann Ariola and state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. and Roxanne Persaud were among those in attendance.
Saturday’s festival was sponsored by the federation of Hindu Mandir Inc. and the Arya Spiritual Center, Inc. and organized by the Phagwah Parade Committee.
