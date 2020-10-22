Councilmember Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) has assured her Richmond Hill constituents that their library will not be forgotten when she leaves office.
Koslowitz told Queens Community Board 6 last Wednesday that she would not take part in participatory budgeting this year to assure that some remaining capital projects would be finished under her watch.
Those projects include the Richmond Hill Library, as well as some other school and library renovations. The library, which sits in Community Board 9’s district, has been slated for renovations for over three years, but each year the entity in charge of the construction process, the Department of Design and Construction, has pushed it back.
What started as a $6 million overhaul in 2016 had swollen into an estimated $16 million project, as of the last time the plan was submitted to the DDC, according to Community Board 9 Chair Kenichi Wilson.
The newest incarnation is still making its way to the desk of the DDC, which will ultimately make a decision about whether it can afford to take on the work over the next year. After the project was delayed, the Queens Public Library hired its own architect for it, and still has not submitted its final design, according to the DDC.
A QPL spokesperson said that the agency is working toward assembling the supplemental documents requested by the DDC.
When the agency does finalize its plan, the price tag of the renovation may change with the fluctuations in the construction market, but Wilson cautioned that generally means more money.
“With any delay, what ends up happening is that the cost rises,” said Wilson.
Koslowitz, whose term will end in 2021, allocated $4.2 million from the 2021 capital budget to the library. To give herself some funding wiggle room, she decided to forgo participatory budgeting, the democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend part of a public budget.
Participatory budgeting would allow voters how to spend around a million dollars, which Koslowitz said she’s prepared to allocate to the Richmond Hill Library, in addition to the other projects she mentioned in the CB 6 meeting.
“Since this is going to be my last budget I have projects that I have to take care of,” Koslowitz said during the meeting.
Koslowitz’s spokesperson, Michael Cohen, explained that it’s especially important under the city’s current financial straits to void participatory budgeting so that she can have some extra cash on hand to see the projects through.
“As much as $1 million will help to forestall the suspension of work at those two libraries and school projects, the money will be there for those two projects,” said Cohen.
