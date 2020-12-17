Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) announced Tuesday that he will run for re-election.
“Our city has lost its way, as many of our elected officials have abandoned the policies that kept our streets safe for decades,” he said in a video announcement. “City Hall has tried to govern with protest slogans instead of common sense. I have been one of the few voices in the Council to stand up to the de Blasio agenda.”
Holden lost the Democratic primary in 2017 to then-Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley but ran on the Republican line in the general election and pulled out a narrow victory.
The lawmaker has been a frequent critic of Mayor de Blasio, ripping his plans to close Rikers Island in favor of four borough-based jails, the use of homeless shelters and attempts to get rid of the SHSAT test for specialized high schools.
“As your councilman, I know that it’s critical to address quality-of-life issues, such as graffiti, liter, illegally parked vehicles and unreasonable noise pollution as soon as they appear,” Holden said. “Over these past three years, I have never stopped fighting for you. We’ve done a lot together these last three years and there’s a lot more we need to do.”
He said if he is re-elected, he will continue to focus on quality-of-life issues, help the city recover from the pandemic, create a better environment for small businesses and reverse the city’s rise in crime and homelessness.
In late September, supporters rallied to urge Holden, the longtime president of the Juniper Park Civic Association before he became councilman, to run for mayor.
Around 40 people attended, despite Holden’s saying beforehand that he was not interested in running. He did not attend.
About 20 critics of Holden also showed up at the rally, voicing opposition from across the street and calling him a racist for his stance against the homeless shelter on Cooper Avenue in Glendale.
As of Dec. 15, the only opponent for Holden is Maspeth resident Juan Ardila, who has worked as an office manager for Councilman Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn), at the International Rescue Committee, which provides humanitarian aid, and as a consultant for the Department of Education.
Ardila received backing from the Working Families Party.
The district includes parts or all of Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven and Woodside.
