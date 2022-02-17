Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle VIllage) has submitted a bill that could be seen as a compromise on the use of punitive segregated housing units for violent prisoners in city jails who are between that ages of 18 and 21.
Holden said in a press release that the proposed measure should not be confused with solitary confinement. But it likely will have a hard time passing muster with the office of Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
Intro. 23, submitted by Holden on Feb. 10, would permit the use of segregated housing in city jails in response to violent behavior.
Holden’s bill defines it as “any city jail housing units in which incarcerated individuals are regularly restricted to their cells for more than the maximum number of hours ...”
It would not be allowed unless an inmate already had exhibited violent behavior while in custody for which he or she has received “therapeutic counseling.”
The term also could be applied to housing with enhanced supervision, but would not apply to mental health units.
An inmate’s first violent offense would allow the option of enrolling in counseling.
“Violent, lawless behavior can no longer be tolerated in our city, inside or outside of city jails,” Holden said. “Our corrections officers walk the toughest beat in the city: our jails, and they are being assaulted with impunity by inmates. Female correction officers, for example, should not suffer deep psychological damage because inmates know there will be no real penalty for sexually assaulting them. Punitive segregation, not to be confused with solitary confinement, is a much-needed option for keeping order and stopping the violence against officers and inmates on Rikers Island.”
Adams, in a podcast last week on FAQ NYC, took the opposite stand.
“We’re so much better than solitary confinement. Do we still need to consider the space of solitary confinement or punitive segregation to cure that?” she asked in reference to violent offenders. “I happen to not think so. I’m still willing to talk about it. I just think that, again, we’re better than that. There are ways to deal with individuals, human beings, that have issues that may have to do with psychological, emotional, behavioral.”
She did not offer any specifics.
Holden does have allies in the correction field. “When the de Blasio administration ended punitive segregation for inmates 21 and under in 2016, that ignited the inferno of jail violence that has soared year after year for the past six years,” said Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association.
He said in just the last year alone there have been over 1,500 assaults on correction officers, an 18 percent increase in inmate-on-inmate fights, and a doubling of inmate stabbings and slashings .
“If our City Council members truly believe that everyone in our facilities deserves to be safe, then we must retain the ability to separate violent offenders from non-violent offenders, otherwise known as punitive segregation,” Boscio added.
Patrick Ferraiuolo, president of the New York City Correction Captains’ Association, said Holden is not only an ally of correction officers, but inmates who have been subjected to assaults.
“Punitive segregation is a necessary tool for the Department of Corrections to keep violent inmates away from other inmates who are doing their time, and for keeping correction officers and captains safe,” Ferraiuolo said. “Without punitive segregation, it is impossible to address violence in the jails, as many inmates are violent gang members. With misguided policies coming out of Albany and the City Council under the guise of reform, like bail reform, we have a crisis in our jails and on our streets.”
Assistant Deputy Wardens and Deputy Wardens Association President Joseph Russo said the elimination has had a devastating impact on the correction system.
“Full use of punitive segregation would go a long way in helping us to recover from the past eight years of gross mismanagement,” he said.
