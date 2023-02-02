The Jan. 25 fire in a Kew Gardens Hills daycare center still was almost a week away when Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) introduced a bill to turn back the clock on e-bikes and e-scooters.
The FDNY has confirmed the Jan. 25 blaze that hurt 18 children, including one badly enough to be hospitalized, was caused by an e-bicycle battery being recharged.
The Department of Buildings placed a total vacate designation on the house at 147-07 72 Drive [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com].
Authorities allegedly also found a dental lab in the building. DOB inspectors responding to the fire scene issued two violations — one for performing construction work in the building’s basement without the proper permits, and another for allowing people to occupy a basement that is designated in city records as a storage area.
Holden’s bill, Intro. 883, would rescind changes made by the Council in 2020 that essentially legalized all forms of e-vehicle transportation where they had been illegal, with the aim of giving the state Legislature a chance to craft some regulations.
Holden’s bill also would restore older, previously higher fines for violations.
“Remember, the electric bikes, the electric scooters, you couldn’t have those in the City of New York,” Holden said in an interview last Friday.
Back in 2020, the state Legislature allowed municipalities to authorize e-bikes and scooters, largely with the intention of helping delivery riders, many of them immigrants, make better time and thus more money.
The state law also had a provision that, unlike with a car, truck or motorcycle, police who suspected an e-vehicle operator of operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs could not be pulled over unless and until there was an accident.
“They gave the municipalities the authority to legalize e-scooter transportation and e-bikes,” Holden said. “These are vehicles that go under 25 miles per hour. What the City Council did was authorize all electric modes of transportation, meaning all e-bikes, all e-scooters, these mopeds. Many, you can’t tell if they’re going under 25 miles per hour. Many can go 40, but most people don’t know that.
“My bill, 883, would bring the city back to 2020 and let the state go back to the drawing board. The state would have to come up with regulations to license them and register them and to make sure they have insurance.”
The bill and a summary can be read online at on.nyc.gov/3JssHTv. Co-sponsors include Councilmembers Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows), in whose district the Jan. 25 fire took place, Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and Althea Stevens (D-Bronx).
“We’ll get more. You’ve got to sell it,” Holden said. He said a former co-sponsor pulled out after getting pressure that he believes came from pro-cycling groups.
Gennaro made reference to and voiced support for Holden’s bill in his initial posted statement on the daycare fire last week.
In regard to battery safety specifically, Holden has another bill, Intro. 722, which would direct the FDNY to review battery safety education and prepare regulations and recommendations annually.
“People need to be educated,” the councilman said. “They need to know how to be safe and what not to do.” Holden said it could be warning labels, regulations on where and how someone can more safely charge a bike or scooter, and how to deal with secondhand batteries, mismatched chargers and other threats.
“It depends on what the Fire Department thinks is the best way to educate people,” he said, adding that the bill is “aging” and he is confident of its eventual passage.
