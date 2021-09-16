Community leaders and residents of Maspeth have been trying for eight years to get the city to landmark the FDNY firehouse on 68th Street, which saw 19 of its members killed in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.
It was the largest loss from any single firehouse in the city that day. The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission has balked since 2013, citing a lack of historic architectural value in the 1914 building; and that the 9/11 attacks still do not meet its criteria of being at least 30 years in the past.
But speaking at a pair of 9/11 anniversary memorials this past weekend, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) said he plans to introduce a bill that would.
“Baloney!” Holden said, speaking at the memorial in Juniper Valley Park hosted every year by the 9/11 Candlelight Vigil Committee
“We’re not waiting 30 years,” he said.
Speaking afterward, Holden told the Chronicle that he already had spoken with Council leadership about his intentions and is optimistic. He also confirmed that the Council does have the authority to greenlight the landmark as the LPC is a city agency coming under the Council’s direct authority.
“I think we can do it this year,” Holden said.
The LPC, in an email to the Chronicle last week, confirmed its findings on the building’s architectural significance.
“It’s not just about a building,” Holden said.
HazMat 1 lost 11 members in the South Tower that day, including Firefighters Dennis Carey, Martin Demeo, Thomas Gardner, John Giordano, Jonathan Hohmann, Dennis Scauso and Kevin Smith; Battalion Chief John Fanning, Captains Thomas Moody and Patrick Waters; and Lt. John Crisci.
Squad 288 lost eight, including Lt. Ron Kerwin and Firefighters Peter Brennan, Ronnie Gies, Joseph Hunter, Jonathan Ielpi, Adam Rand, Brian Sweeney and Timothy Welty.
Both units were immediately rebuilt, and this day still answer every bell at 68th Street.
Steve Fisher, an architect from Maspeth, and his sister Maxine spearheaded the initial drive for landmark status back in 2013, and fully support the councilman’s effort.
“I am delighted to have Bob Holden take up the challenge to convince the Landmarks Preservation Commission to designate the Maspeth Fire House a NYC landmark,” Fisher told the Chronicle in an email. “I hope his interest and efforts will encourage others to raise their voices in support of our quest.”
