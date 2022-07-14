The uneasy back-and-forth between civic leaders in Community District 5 and the city Department of Transportation over the expansion of the Citi Bike program grew heated last week, with Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) calling on the DOT to fire Queens Borough DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia; and the DOT implying that the councilman shouldn’t hold his breath waiting for it to happen.
A plan to expand Citi Bike with 52 docking stations in the district was first discussed with members of Community Board 5 back in March. Concerned with the potential impact in already-limited parking spaces, Christina Wilkinson of the Juniper Park Civic Association went to the proposed sites and drew up a 31-page counterproposal with 45 sites and far fewer parking spaces lost.
Holden, in a press release on July 8, said Garcia and the DOT are flat out ignoring community input, and not for the first time.
“After years of extended efforts to work with the Queens Borough DOT to get things done and make my district safer for constituents and being met with nothing but resistance, I am calling for Queens DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia to be fired,” Holden said in his press release.
Holden said the Queens DOT has repeatedly “put the brakes on most requests” for stop signs, speed bumps and other traffic safety measures.
“Someone shouldn’t have to die for the Queens DOT to act, but that is exactly what the Queens DOT has done under Commissioner Garcia,” he said. “Garcia’s Queens DOT shows nothing but contempt for local civic organizations in middle-class neighborhoods, particularly in their refusal to seriously consider requests regarding Citi Bike installations. Garcia’s Queens DOT makes a dog and pony show out of asking for community input and then throws it in the gutter.”
DOT spokesman Vin Barone said the agency’s hierarchy has a far different view.
“Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia and the Queens office have shepherded some of the City’s most exciting and innovative projects in recent years, bringing historic improvements to bus service, new pedestrian plazas and other entirely new street designs that have made the diverse streets of the World’s Borough safer and more vibrant for all residents,” he said in an email. “An exemplary public official, Borough Commissioner Garcia and her office have given careful and detailed consideration to community feedback on Citi Bike siting — and we stand by her work.”
The DOT also has said it has incorporated community input into its plans wherever possible, including some specific suggestions from civic groups in Holden’s district.
Installation of the docking stations is set for this summer. Holden told the Chronicle back in April that the district would welcome the expansion of the program, but not at the cost of too many on-street parking spaces.
The DOT sees a project with absolutely no loss of parking spaces as going against its sitting guidelines.
As to Garcia specifically, the DOT also has repeatedly touted as successes a number of projects that have taken place during her tenure, including busways on Main Street in Flushing and Jamaica and Archer avenues in Jamaica; the 39th Avenue Bike Boulevard in Sunnyside; and ongoing 34th Avenue Plaza projects in Jackson Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.