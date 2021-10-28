Neither side is backing down in a dispute between state Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and city Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) stemming from a Council Health Committee meeting on Oct. 15.
Cruz, who testified at the hearing on the cost of hospital stays, is accusing Holden of taking out of context complaints she raised in a subsequent Facebook post.
Holden, in an interview with the Chronicle and in letters to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Ethics Committee Chairwoman Jo Ann Simon (D-Brooklyn), is accusing Cruz of attempting to blackmail him into taking the post down during what his chief of staff told the paper was an obscenity-laced phone call.
The complaint to Heastie was first reported in the Daily News.
The meeting was on the high cost of hospital care, and included David Rich of the Greater New York Hospital Association.
“These companies, these corporations that we call hospitals have chosen to make money out of healthcare, have chosen to make money out of allegedly saving lives,” she said in a video of the meeting. “And yes, they’re saving lives. But I say ‘allegedly’ because when you get a $200,000 bill that you have to pay or when you have to choose between a world-renowned doctor at one hospital versus a decent doctor at another one, you’re playing with your health care. You’re playing with your life.”
Rich immediately defended hospitals and their workers.
“To say hospitals are allegedly saving lives? They’re saving them every day,” he said. “And this pandemic is not over.”
Holden at the time called Cruz’s remarks “out of line.” He subsequently posted a segment of the video ending with the “allegedly saving lives” comment, followed by Rich’s rebuttal on Facebook.
Holden’s chief of staff, Daniel Kurzyna, told the Chronicle that he took a call that afternoon from Cruz, who he said launched an obscenity-filled tirade, saying her remarks were taken out of context and demanding that the post be taken down.
“She threatened to make race and her gender an issue,” Kurzyna told the Chronicle. In a memo to Holden that the councilman said was drafted immediately following the call, Kurzyna said Cruz stated ‘He better take it [the Facebook post] down in five minutes or it’s f---ing war’ ... The assembly member insinuated that she would use her race and gender as a way to blackmail you and pressure you to take down the social media post ...”
The memo states Cruz said, “if he wants f---ing war, I’ll give him war.”
Cruz on Wednesday declined to comment on the matter beyond social media posts of her own, one following a Twitter entry in which Holden accused her of bashing hospital workers and called her testimony before the committee disgraceful.
“What we are not going to do is use me to get likes for you,” Cruz responded. “You were there, you know I was bashing the Hospitals who make money from our families, who turned healthcare into a $ making biz Been at the forefront of fighting for the workers ...”
Cruz subsequently posted that she was in the front lines of the fight to keep NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst from having its funding cut during the pandemic.
Holden, in his letter to Heastie, called for a formal ethics inquiry.
“For a standing member of the State legislature to harass, bully, yell and curse at my staff member is reprehensible,” he wrote. “It is unfathomable that Assembly member Cruz would engage in bullying tactics to my staff and me by threatening to use race and gender to blackmail my office into removing the social media post.”
Holden, in a telephone interview, called it conduct unbecoming of an elected official; and said it has gotten Cruz nowhere.
“The strange thing is I’ve never met her,” he said. “I’m not going to be intimidated by someone who comes along out of the blue whom I’ve never met.”
Holden said Simon responded by saying that Kurzyna’s position would not qualify the alleged conduct to come under the committee’s jurisdiction.
“I would beg to differ,” he said, adding that he hopes Heastie will take up the matter.
