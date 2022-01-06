Perhaps former Mayor Bill de Blasio could not resist just one more joust with Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) before becoming a private citizen.
But Holden is accusing the city of discriminating against his district when it comes to the setting up of Covid-19 screening sites and the distribution of testing equipment.
Holden has accused the former mayor and the Task Force for Racial Inclusion & Equity of denying the necessary Covid materials based on the ethnic makeup of his district.
“I contacted the office of Mayor Adams, and we’re waiting to get more testing sites and more testing kits,” Holden said Wednesday in a telephone interview.
TRIE was established in April 2020 in response to the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on communities of color.
According to its website, the task force brings together city agency leaders, primarily of color, who work in interdisciplinary teams to monitor the Covid response in affected neighborhoods and identify key disparities through analysis and dialogue with affected communities.
Holden draws the line with the city at testing during a pandemic.
“To me, that should not be used for health-related matters,” Holden said. “It’s absurd, and it’s insulting that they would exclude neighborhoods from resources.
“And, by the way, the resources should be there, because we got billions of dollars of federal aid to fight Covid, and we should not be short of anything — we should not be short of testing sites. We should not be short of personnel.”
Holden and Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Woodside) have been able to organize sites of their own, though Holden said Barnwell also ran into trouble with the city.
Holden also said he can understand some staffing issues.
“Today we had a testing site that was supposed to be going from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,” he said Wednesday. “Then we got a call from Health + Hospitals, saying they were short-staffed because of Covid.”
But he said that too should be well within the city’s ability to address.
“I think we should hire more people to do the testing so this wouldn’t happen,” he said.
Neither Adams’ office nor TRIE responded to requests for comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday. But Holden remains certain his district and perhaps others were ignored by the prior administration.
“We know they were trying to block us, because we didn’t get the test kits the other council members got in the TRIE areas, so I was upset about that,” he said. “And I know we’ve been trying to set some [sites] up in Ridgewood. We’re trying to set some up in every neighborhood, and this is alarming because we were discriminated against. We didn’t get the test kits. We didn’t get the testing sites.”
Holden said his letter to Adams reiterated his belief that TRIE standards should be applied on matters concerning health.
“There should be an even distribution in all neighborhoods,” he said.
Holden’s district office at 64-69 Dry Harbor Road in Middle Village will, weather permitting, host a testing clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. om Saturday, Jan. 8, in coordination with Barnwell, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and the NYC Health + Hospitals Test & Trace Corps.
Barnwell’s district office, located at 55-19 69 St. in Woodside, also is scheduled to host a testing site on Jan. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
Barnwell’s Twitter page states that Corpus Christi Church at 31-30 61 St. in Woodside will have tests from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.