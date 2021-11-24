Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), seldom at a loss for disagreements with Mayor de Blasio, is accusing the outgoing chief executive of fanning the flames that led to a riot in Middle Village and Maspeth last Friday night that rested in vandalized cars and buildings and has resulted in five arrests.
Holden made his views unmistakably clear Saturday afternoon at a press conference with Mayor-elect Eric Adams at the intersection of 78th Street and Caldwell Avenue, where he said Mayor de Blasio’s remarks following last week’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in murder charges in Wisconsin encouraged the group of a few dozen people who descended on Middle Village on Nov. 19.
“Last night, 40 to 50 anarchists dressed in black assembled at Crowley Park in Elmhurst and then entered Middle Village to vandalize and disturb the peace,” Holden said in a statement issued by his office. “These rioters vandalized property, tore down American flags, turned over garbage cans, jumped on and spray-painted cars, and blocked traffic.”
While no assault charges were filed, Holden, speaking on the radio show of former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, said some residents were accosted by members of the crowd. Adams, quoted by the New York Post, said the trouble was caused by outsiders.
“They were all male, white, many of them are from outside the city or just recently moved here,” he said on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York. “I think there is an anarchist group in this city that’s attempted to create violence in cities and make it seem like it’s our neighbors doing it when it’s not.
“These are professionals that are coming into our city causing this violence.”
Rittenhouse, who claimed self-defense, was acquitted of killing two men and wounding another during a violent protest. De Blasio, in tweets after the verdict, called Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum victims in one of several statements.
“The only reason they’re not [alive] is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people,” he said. “To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement.”
The mayor had to quickly correct himself upon learning that Rittenhouse did not carry the weapon cross state lines, adding it made no difference. “[T]wo people are dead and their killer is left unaccountable,” he said.
He said the verdict “is disgusting and sends a horrible message to the country.”
“The reckless comments of Mayor Bill de Blasio and many of our other elected officials put thousands of families in danger,” Holden said. He said he also sent de Blasio a text that read: “Thousands of families who mind their own business are in danger tonight because of your reckless reaction to the trial verdict.”
Adams, who ran on a law-and-order campaign, on Sunday condemned a protest that shut down the Kosciuszko Bridge, which links Brooklyn and Queens.
“Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike,” Adams said on Twitter. “All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos.” Holden praised the 104th and 110th precincts for their quick work to quell the mayhem.
“The police were on top of this,” said Tony Nunziato, a businessman and president of the Juniper Valley Civic Association.
Nunziato said his phone was going nonstop with people seeking and offering information during and after the incident.
He said one woman was nearly backed over by a car with five people in it, who cursed at her before throwing an unidentified liquid in her face. He also was taken aback by media reports that the neighborhood was targeted for being “all-white.”
“Which is ridiculous,” he said. “We have everyone here.”
Kyrk Freeman, 22, was charged with riot, two counts of criminal mischief, making graffiti, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless endangerment of property, two counts of possession of a graffiti instrument, unlawful assembly and walking in the roadway.
Jonathan Lefkowitz, 38, was charged with riot, obstructing governmental administration, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful assembly and walking in the roadway.
Daniel Wattley, 28, and Alexander Davis, 33, were charged with riot, obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly and walking in the roadway.
Charles Edmonds, 37, of Freehold, NJ, was charged with riot, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless endangerment of property, unlawful assembly and walking in the roadway.
A spokesperson for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said all are scheduled to appear on court on Dec. 9.
