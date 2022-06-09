Last month, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) introduced a bill that would establish an interagency task force to study derelict housing and neglected properties that would make recommendations on how to effectively address the risks they create, and Hollis resident Goutam Bhola feels like it couldn’t come at a better time.
“The winter is gone,” Bhola, who lives next door to a dilapidated home, told the Queens Chronicle on June 2. “If you see the place it looks like a jungle.”
Bhola says that he sees people hanging outside the property, located on 190-04 Woodhull Ave., engaging in what he thinks is drug use now that the weather is warmer.
“I’m afraid that if they throw a cigarette or a light, the whole thing is burned down,” said Bhola about the house, which has overgrown grass in the front yard, backyard and side entrance. The windows are boarded up and broken pieces of plywood are in the backyard. “I’m afraid for my life ... you can be out or sleeping and then everything is gone if a fire starts here.”
The owner of the home was not able to be reached at any of the numbers listed for him at WhitePages.com.
At one number a woman picked up the phone and said he was not there, but when mention of the house came up she hung up. The number was called a second time, but there was no response. There was no response from a second number.
The homeowner also had two violations issued against him for an alleged dirty sidewalk and a dirty sidewalk area in May 2022 and July 2020, respectively, according to the city’s Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings.
Bhola is concerned about his wife, his mother-in-law and daughter when it comes to pests surrounding the property.
“They have raccoons and they have thousands of pigeons and they are sometimes coming over to you,” said Bhola. “Now that we are approaching summertime, there are also rats all over.”
Kevin Ryan, Holden’s spokesman, said the councilman created the bill not only to address concerns with pests and infestations, at abandoned houses, but because they also encourage squatting, drug use and crime.
“And dilapidated homes make a neighborhood look worse,” Ryan said via email.
Bhola agrees.
Late last year, Bhola was on a walking tour with the Queens Chronicle about illegally dumped garbage along the Hollis Long Island Rail Road underpass on 191st and 193rd streets and Woodhull and 99th avenues. Once the paper was able to reach the Department of Sanitation about the garbage, DSNY sent out a cleaning crew. The Hollis resident finds it to be unfortunate that despite the cleanup of the area, the derelict house remains an eyesore.
“Thanks for helping us with that,” said Bhola.
That story is posted at bit.ly/3xjS8jQ.
Bhola believes the city should take the house away from the property owners.
“They just go when they want and come when they want,” said Bhola. “They are not nice neighbors.”
Holden’s bill targets absentee landlords who abandon their properties, not those who rent their home for extra income or because they need it to keep their property but have tenants who fail to pay, according to his office.
“The small landlords need help just as much as tenants in this city,” Ryan said. When asked if those people should get financial guidance so their homes won’t become derelict, the spokesman said there should be resources to help those who do want to do the right thing. “Some of them have not been paid rent in years, and many are seniors for whom rent is their only source of income.”
