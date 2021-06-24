Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) admits that the green wooden construction fences that surround properties under development are a necessary tool for security and safety.
But he has long held the opinion that such fences, when a project is stalled or outright abandoned, provide neither and become magnets for graffiti, posters and eventual deterioration.
“It’s been a pet peeve of mine ever since my civic days, before I even thought of running for office,” he told the Chronicle recently.
“When a site is abandoned, they become an eyesore,” he said. “They can be left up for years. I’ve seen some left up for more than a decade. They splinter. They can blow down in a storm.”
But the Council late last month passed his bill aimed at addressing the matter.
Intro. 1128-A will require property owners or developers to replace wooden fences with ones of chain link once a project has been halted for two years. A spokesman for Mayor de Blasio said he supports the bill.
The measure passed by a unanimous vote on May 27. Co-sponsors from Queens were Councilmembers Eric Ulrich (D-Ozone Park), Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), Peter Koo (D-Flushing), Francisco Moya (D-Corona), James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) and Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills).
Holden told the Chronicle that he has had no indication of any opposition from the Mayor’s Office.
Holden’s bill amounts to creating exemptions to the passages in the city’s building code that require the wooden fences — at least 8 feet in height — to protect and secure work sites.
It requires that once work has been interrupted for two years and a registered design professional has certified that all equipment and property that could pose a danger have been removed from a site, a chain link fence must be erected. A new wooden fence would have to be put back in place before any work could resume.
The rule would take effect 90 days after the bill becomes law.
Dromm’s and Ulrich’s offices did not respond to a request for comment on the bill. But one veteran Queens civic leader would like a little more assurance.
Bryan Block is the longtime president of the Cambria Heights Civic Association and is in his second stint as chairman of Community Board 13. Speaking for himself and not for either civic body, Block has some concerns.
“I don’t like the wooden fences or the graffiti either, and I fully appreciate what Councilman Holden wants to accomplish,” Block said. “But I’m worried that be might be replacing one eyesore with another.”
Block said many people have no qualms about tossing beer cans, discarded food containers or other refuse into abandoned work sites.
“Unless the chain link fences have those slats that prevent you from looking through, you’re going to see all that garbage thrown there,” he said.
