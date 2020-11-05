This was the year that Election Day in Queens became simply the final day of voting.
The first time New Yorkers were able to cast a ballot early in a national election took a lot of pressure off voters to show up on the first Tuesday in November.
Board of Election coordinators at sites across the borough reported a crush of voters after the polls opened at 6 a.m.
Despite a steady flow of voters throughout the day, the lines seemed to evaporate by mid-morning.
“It was horrible this morning,” said a poll worker at PS 26, the Rufus King School, in Fresh Meadows on 69th Avenue. “The line stretched down to the traffic circle” four blocks away on 188th Street, she said.
“It was so cold. Thank heavens we had four line monitors who went up and down the line taking out elderly and handicapped people and bringing them to the front,” she said.
“The voting cards are the best thing they ever did,” said Sylvia Pietra after emerging from PS 26 in Fresh Meadows shortly after midday. “It made it so easy.”
With the White House in contention, predictions were for a record turnout this year.
While most voters the Chronicle spoke with said the race for president was their paramount concern, a few seemed aware there were local offices to be decided as well.
“We’ve got to hold the line — and not just for president,” said Donato Deninno as he waited in line at PS 207 in New Howard Beach to vote for the first time.
With a Trump 2020 scarf around his neck, he said he wanted to “hold the line on all the local races too.
“I’m sick of lockdowns and I’m sick of identity politics,” Deninno said. “I’m here to preserve the American spirit.”
Most voters who agreed to talk to a reporter outside polling places around the borough said they were voting in hopes of “change.”
“What kind of change? More equality and peace,” said Sal Marra, a Howard Beach resident who’d come to the polls with his mother, Debbie, and sister Gabriella.
“Just peace,” his mother chimed in.
“I came out because I didn’t like the way things are going,” said Chanelle Roland of St. Albans after casting her ballot at PS 36 on Foch Boulevard.
“The president, frankly, has been pitting everyone against each other,” she said.
“I want a better government, a safer environment,” said Pietra. “I don’t know if I should say it, but I want a leader with common sense.”
“This time is different — it’s an historical vote this year,” said M.D. Mostoffa after emerging from PS 229 in Maspeth, which had been the home polling site for former Rep. Joe Crowley until 2018, when he lost an upset primary election to now-Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens).
“I’m 59 years old and I worry about the future generation,” said Mostoffa. “The current president is lying all the time.”
Still, some voters say they turned out this year simply because they go to the polls for every election.
“My issue is something nobody ever mentions: Social Security,” said Bill Quaw after voting in Maspeth,
“Those checks are too small,” he said. “If you’re on Social Security, you’re below the poverty line.”
Quaw, a tall, thin man with a flowing white beard, turned to walk away, adding: “Not that I expect anything will happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.