The New York City Football Club announced Friday that its new stadium at Willets Point will be designed by HOK and contracted by the Turner Construction Co.
The $780 million, 25,000-seat arena was officially announced in November after months of closed-door meetings and speculation as part of Phase 2 of the city’s Willets Point Redevelopment Project.
That part of the plan, which includes 1,400 units of affordable housing — on top of 1,100 already planned for the area — a 250-unit hotel and a 650-seat public school in addition to the stadium, will be executed by NYCFC and the Queens Development Group, a joint venture between Related Companies LLC and former Mets owner Sterling Equities. The new stadium is expected to be completed ahead of the team’s 2027 MLS season, but not in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“It is clear that HOK and Turner are the right partners to bring our vision of a world-class stadium that is integrated into the local community,” Brad Sims, the team’s CEO, said in a statement.
“Soccer is known around the globe for its incredible in-stadium atmospheres, and we are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for our fans in a stadium that reflects the greatest city in the world.”
Neither HOK nor Turner are strangers to the area; while HOK is the architecture-engineering firm responsible for LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, which was completed last year, Turner built Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Both firms have experience with sports arenas, as well. HOK designed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the MLS’ Atlanta United since 2017. Turner is the construction company behind the recent Madison Square Garden renovations and the new Yankee Stadium; NYCFC is co-owned by Manchester City and the Yankees.
HOK and Turner have only been tapped for the stadium, a spokesperson for NYCFC told the Chronicle.
The same spokesperson said all elements of the project, however, will be included in a single Uniform Land Use Review Procedure. That process is expected to start later this year, and will be heard first by Community Board 7.
