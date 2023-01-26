A Republican congressman from the Hudson Valley and a Democrat from New Jersey have introduced a bill that would prevent the cash-strapped Metropolitan Transportation Authority from accessing federal capital if their constituents don’t get bridge and tunnel tolls deducted from any congestion pricing fee for driving into Midtown or Downtown Manhattan.
But Gov. Hochul wasn’t exactly shaking in her shoes when asked for comment on the bill last week.
The federal government is examining the state’s request to allow a congestion pricing toll for vehicles entering Manhattan below 60th Street. The top rates in existing models range from $9 to $23 per trip. The intent is to cut traffic and raise $1 billion per year in revenue for the MTA, which would use the first $1 billion to leverage $15 billion of borrowing.
U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-Pearl River), whose 17th District sits just north of New York City, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said in a statement from Lawler’s office on Jan. 19 that their residents and business owners already pay enough in tolls.
“For too long, Hudson Valley commuters have gotten the short end of the stick,” Lawler said. “With reduced service, no one-seat ride for Rockland County residents, and subways that have become increasingly dangerous, it’s no wonder that ridership is down as more folks commute into the city by car or by telecommuting. Which is why congestion pricing, a ludicrous tax grab by the country’s most mis-managed authority, should be stopped dead in its tracks.”
Gottheimer said the plan, by the MTA’s own admission, would not reduce congestion and would increase pollution in places like Fort Lee, which he represents.
Hochul’s office provided her quotes when asked about the bill last week.
“I assure you, regardless of what happens in the House of Representatives that would have to get through the United States Senate with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer [D-NY],” Hochul said. “... So, we’re moving forward ... But we’re not deterred by the sideshows that may or may not be happening elsewhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.