Gov. Hochul has presented a record $227 billion budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2023-24 that comes with fiscal storm clouds on the national horizon and a Legislature almost certainly looking to increase the proposed bottom line.
Among myriad things in her annual executive budget plan, Hochul is calling for increases in education spending, massive investments in mental health and affordable housing, seeking increased taxes to fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and proposing — at least in her speech and its briefing booklet — that more changes need to be made to the 2019 bail reform laws.
“[Last year] we had unprecedented revenues coming from Washington,” Hochul said. “We had Wall Street doing very well. We had tax receipts ... We were in a different place.”
Hochul then referred to the more than tripling of state reserves in the last year in rainy day funds.
“It’s a very good thing we did, because one year later, the umbrellas are out,” she said. “A majority of economists are predicting a recession. But the good news is that we are prepared.”
The final budget, which now must be negotiated with the Legislature, is due by April 1. Out-year deficits for fiscal years 2025 ($5.7 billion), 2026 ($9 billion) and 2027 ($7.5 billion) total $22.2 billion.
The Citizens Budget Commission, in a statement on its website, said Hochul’s proposal calls for $2.4 billion in new recurring spending, with about half intended for Medicaid. Projected increases in revenue are not sufficient to cover the out-year deficits.
Features highlighted by the governor included:
• $800 million for the MTA by raising the payroll mobility tax in the city and surrounding counties from 0.34 percent to 0.5 percent;
• $1 billion for a multiyear plan to overhaul the mental healthcare system;
• $250 million for infrastructure upgrades for municipalities to accommodate new housing;
• $337 million in varied programs to curtail gun violence; and
• $1 billion for assistance to asylum seekers.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) told the Chronicle that Hochul’s plan is a good place to start negotiations.
“It’s not bad,” Comrie said. “Overall, there are some improvements to the budget: keeping school funding practically whole, she hasn’t really reduced an major categories. It’s a good template to work from.”
He said there always are some things taken out that the Legislature has to negotiate back in.
Comrie acknowledged that the deficits and fiscal future could be worrisome.
“There’s always debt that we have to be able to leverage against,” he said. “As for a recession, it’s been talked about for six months and hasn’t happened yet. I think that New York’s economy is, while not recession-proof, still strong.”
Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), said she had not yet been briefed on transportation issues, and wants to see more details on the payroll mobility tax.
“My question is I have not seen whether it affects small businesses, where it’s across the board,” Stavisky said. “One thing I learned in a very boring class on economics in college was that a tax should be based on ability to pay. And if everybody is being taxed at the same rate, I don think that is fair. Because small businesses have unique problems.”
Stavisky, who chairs the Education Committee, did say Hochul has called for record increases in Foundation Aid to education, which she said greatly benefits New York City.
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli had concerns in a press release from his office.
“Inflation is still too high, and New York still has not regained all the jobs lost during the pandemic,” DiNapoli said. “Federal relief aid has provided critical support to the state budget, but will be depleted by the end of the financial plan. New York needs to fund essential programs and services that support quality of life in our state, while also ensuring the long-term sustainability of the state’s finances.”
He also is concerned about the state incurring more and more debt to finance its programs and services.
