Gov. Hochul signed into law legislation that will protect co-op shareholders on Dec. 22.
The bicameral bill was co-sponsored by state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside), in addition to several other state senators and assemblypersons, including northern Queens’ own Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows).
A large portion of affordable housing units in northeastern Queens are co-op units, Braunstein told the Chronicle.
Under the new legislation, co-op homeowners are no longer limited to requesting one month’s maintenance as a security deposit from applicants; since this is often difficult for applicants, co-ops sometimes instead ask for a year’s worth of maintenance fees. The legislation also gives co-op owners the ability to charge a shareholder for legal fees and background checks.
“The underlying point is that the shareholder’s relationship with the corporation is different than a typical, landlord-tenant relationship,” Braunstein said. “When one shareholder’s not meeting that financial obligation, it really falls on everybody else to make the payments.”
Scott Sieber, Liu’s Communications director, said in an email that the impact will be widespread.
“From Glen Oaks to Beechhurst, there are thousands of co-op homeowners in northeast Queens who will be impacted by this legislation,” he said in an email. “I don’t have the precise number of units, but for context, there are 1,830 units in Bayside’s Windsor Park alone.
“The important point to remember is this bill gives co-op owners more freedom to determine the rules and regulations governing their own properties, such as whether or not they should be required to send communications with shareholders via certified mail, or relaxing restrictions on security deposits so that seniors who may be living on a fixed income could put in larger down payments, and not be prevented from participating in one of Queens’ most unique forms of affordable home ownership.”
The bill’s signing comes more than two years after the passage of the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019, which introduced additional protections against eviction, capped security deposits at one month’s rent and made changes to co-op housing ownership, among other things. Some felt, however, that the legislation’s handling of co-ops was inadequate, hence the need for a new bill.
Liu, in a statement, said the legislation protects co-op residents from some unintended consequences of the 2019 law.
“This legislation provides important protections for co-op homeowners from unintended provisions of rent laws passed in 2019,” Liu said in a prepared statement. “By implementing this new law, we allow New York City’s cooperatives the freedom to govern themselves independently without weakening the important tenant protections for renters that the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act was intended to reform.”
More specifically, Braunstein explained that, because it applied to landlords who owned six or more units — in a co-op, shareholders own those units jointly — HSTPA had repercussions for co-op owners.
“Whereas in a traditional landlord-tenant relationship where a tenant’s not meeting their obligations, the burden falls on what is typically a deep-pocketed landlord,” he said. “In the situation with co-ops, it’s all the other shareholders who bear the financial burden when one of their fellow shareholders isn’t meeting their obligations.”
The law went into effect immediately following Hochul’s signing of the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.