Gov. Hochul has approved the highly anticipated class size bill upon the first day back to school for city public school students last week.
The original bill required a five-year phase-in that would be completed by September 2027 but the amended version signed by the governor gives an extra year, calling for parties to prepare for implementation beginning September 2023.
Over the five-year period, an additional 20 percent of classrooms will have to be compliant each year.
Schools with the highest poverty levels will be prioritized, according to a memorandum from the governor shared with the Chronicle, and the plan will “allow for flexibility based upon teacher availability, financial feasibility and classroom space availability.”
Any exemptions would require a plan showing that more space will be added to accommodate more classes.
The memo states that the bill reflects the need for added time and attention for in-person learning following the Covid-19 pandemic.
It goes on to say that the bill, which was introduced by state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), received “broad, bipartisan and near-unanimous support.” It was passed in June along with a two-year extension of mayoral control of schools, already signed into law.
“New York City school kids have been denied a sound basic education for too long,” Liu said in a prepared statement last week.
“This legislation forces the Department of Education to at long last develop a 5-year plan to bring class sizes down to levels originally established by the DOE itself instead of merely paying lip service to the problem. Moreover, the City is receiving $1.6 billion more state funding annually toward this purpose, and must stop with nonsensical rhetoric claiming ‘unfunded mandate’ and just get stuff done!” he added, in an apparent nod to Mayor Adams’ opposition to the bill and his slogan of “get stuff done.”
In an unrelated press conference on Monday, Adams said, “I understand and respect the class-size issue but I believe the way this was done was ill-advised.”
He continued, “There are certain school districts that need more and what we are doing now, we’re taking away the chancellor’s ability to focus on where the problem is.”
Class sizes in New York City public schools will be capped at 20 students in kindergarten through third grade; 23 students in fourth through eighth grade; and 25 students in high school.
The legislation has received criticism from Adams, Schools Chancellor David Banks and some parent groups. The administration has continued to call it an unfunded mandate.
In June, Banks said in a statement that it would lead to large cuts in critical programs.
Others have urged Hochul to sign the bill, including the group Class Size Matters.
The United Federation of Teachers union called it a “historic day” last Thursday.
“It will take work to implement this law, but its effects on our school system will be transformative,” the union stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.