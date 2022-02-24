Gov. Hochul cut the bulk of her legislation regarding the expansion of accessory dwelling units from her budget proposal on the evening of Feb. 17.
As part of her 30-day amendment, a provision that allows the governor to change the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, Hochul altered part AA to remove the statewide requirement that would allow for ADUs regardless of local zoning regulations and cut part EE, which called for transit-oriented development, in its entirety.
The one piece of the legislation that remains intact is part AA’s amnesty provision; pre-established, illegal ADUs in New York City — not statewide — could be granted amnesty under a program the city itself could establish.
The move comes after immense outcry from communities — predominately suburban ones — across the state. In Queens, several community boards, including 8 and 11, voted to formally condemn that legislation along with three other bills, S7574 and S4547/A4854.
Hochul alluded to the public reaction in her statement.
“I have heard real concerns about the proposed approach on accessory dwelling units and transit-oriented development, and I understand that my colleagues in the State Senate believe a different set of tools is needed, even if they agree with the goal of supporting the growth of this kind of housing,” she said.
Those in favor of the legislation argue that by allowing for more ADUs, the city will be able to better combat its housing shortage and homelessness level — granted those units meet the minimum health and safety regulations.
The opposition, however, not only contends that those apartments would not be affordable, but that allowing for additional residences would make their communities denser and thus threaten their quality of life.
Hochul’s latest amendment, then, might be viewed as a compromise of sorts.
That, however, does not mean everyone is satisfied. Land use expert and advocate Paul Graziano of Flushing said that Hochul did some “political calculus” in making the amendment, and emphasized that he has been against the amnesty provision from day one.
“The bottom line about this is: If you’re going to give amnesty to everyone, why bother having zoning rules in the first place?” he told the Chronicle. “People doing it the right way, in the right zone — they’re essentially being punished for being honest.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who has voiced his support for expanding ADUs in recent weeks, suggested that he was not on board with Hochul’s decision, either — but for different reasons.
“As someone who has lived in a basement apartment and understands the important role such apartments play in Queens, I fully support efforts to bring to code and legalize basement apartments in New York City. Doing so will help bolster our affordable housing stock and keep multigenerational families together, while preventing the tragedies we experienced during Hurricane Ida’s floods,” he said in a prepared statement. “There must be a renewed, collaborative push among our federal, state and city partners to ensure that basement apartments across the five boroughs provide safe and legal dwelling spaces to the many New Yorkers who desperately need affordable places to live.”
This is not the last Queens will hear on the subject, though. The 30-day amendment only affects Hochul’s own legislation — the bills in the state Legislature are still intact.
“I understand Governor Hochul’s decision to remove the ADU initiative from the Executive Budget; this action highlights our primary concern, which is to get all of the details of the bill right, rather than enact a bill right away,” state Sen. Pete Harckham (D-Dutchess), sponsor of S4547, said in a statement last week. “It is important that we keep driving a conversation, however, on affordable housing for our workforce and equitable treatment for our residents.”
Assemblyman Harvey Epstein (D-Manhattan), a sponsor of A4854, was more forthcoming in his disapproval of the governor’s amendment.
“It’s unfortunate that Gov. Hochul decided to pull ADUs from the budget. We built a broad coalition of supporters that understand the value of this campaign and its #1 priority: affordable housing,” he tweeted last week. “Our fight isn’t over. We’re just getting started.”
