Hochul says public safety ‘top priority’

Following an uncomfortably close re-election in which her Republican opponent hammered her on crime, Gov. Hochul devoted a good portion of Tuesday’s State of the State address to public safety.
“Public safety is my top priority,” Hochul said in a comment on her website. “I am committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect the people of this state, crack down on gun violence and violent crime, and invest in proven solutions that keep New Yorkers safe.”
In the 275-page booklet that lays out Hochul’s priorities, pages 67 to 85 are devoted to the crime aspects of public safety. “Make Improvements to the State’s Bail Laws” is discussed on pages 81 and 82. Hochul is said to want to work with the Legislature to make “thoughtful changes” to existing laws.
The paper says Hochul agrees with the original intent of the 2019 changes that prevented people from being locked up over being unable to afford bail for minor crimes, requiring judges to impose the “least restrictive” means necessary to assure defendants return to court. The document says Hochul favors eliminating “least restrictive” requirements for serious crimes that still are eligible for bail. “What it will do [emphasis in the original] is make it crystal clear that judges do, in fact, have the discretion necessary to protect the safety of New Yorkers.”
Other initiatives include, but are not limited to:
• doubling the state investment in alternatives to incarceration, such as mental health and substance abuse treatment;
• tripling the state’s investment in re-entry services for people leaving state prisons;
• expanding gun violence elimination programs;
• funding four State Police Academy classes after having none in almost two years; and
• hiring hundreds of prosecutors around the state.
Transcripts of Hochul’s speech, press releases and videos can be found online at governor.ny.gov.
