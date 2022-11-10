Some records were set on Election Night and a few upsets could be in the offing once the results are certified.
The following are the unofficial results of Election 2022 in Queens. All totals are from the state and city boards of elections.
In the U.S. Senate race, present Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has defeated Republican Joe Pinion 55 to 42 percent for a fifth term. Larouche candidate Diane Sare got an estimated 0.45 percent. Schumer will become the longest-serving U.S. senator in New York history.
In the 3rd District congressional race, Republican George Santos has beaten Democrat Robert Zimmerman 52 to 44 to fill the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens).
In the 5th District U.S. Rep Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) swamped Republican Paul King 72 to 24.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) handily defeated Thomas Zmitch 61 to 35 in the 6th District.
Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D, WFP-Brooklyn, Queens) defeated Juan Pagan 77 to 19 in the 7th District.
In the 14th District, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, WFP-Bronx, Queens) got 67 percent of the vote, coasting over Republican Tina Forte with 26 and Conservative Desi Cuellar with 1.8 percent.
In the governor’s race, Gov. Hochul became the first woman elected to the office, defeating U.S Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) 52 to 47.
Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James defeated Michael Henry, 53 to 45.
Democratic state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli beat Paul Rodriguez, 55 to 42.
State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) handily won her new 11th District, 56 to 44, over Stefano Forte.
In District 15 voters returned Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) to Albany with a 57 to 43 victory over Danniel Maio.
State Sen, John Liu (D, WFP-Bayside) topped Ruben Cruz II, 58 to 42.
In the state Assembly, a possible upset could be in the making in the 23rd District with Republican Thomas Sullivan leading Incumbent Democrat Stacey Pheffer Amato (D, WTP-Rockaway Park) by less than a percentage point at 50.37 percent to 49.56. They were separated by 246 votes of just over 30,000 cast.
The 25th District saw incumbent Nily Rozic (D, WFP-Fresh Meadows) defeat Seth Breland, 56-43.
Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) topped the GOP’s Robert Speranza, 54 to 46.
The 27th District incumbent, Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) defeated Angelo King, 58 to 42.
Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D, WFP-Forest Hills) beat Michael Conigliaro, 58 to 42.
In the open 30th District, Democrat Steven Raga won the seat of his former boss, Assmeblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Woodside), defeating Sean Lally, 58 to 42.
Veteran Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) garnered 85 percent of the vote, easily outdistancing Republican Marilyn Miller (8 percent) and Anthony Andrews Jr. of the Working Families Party (6 percent).
In the 40th District incumbent Ron Kim (D, WFP) held off a challenge from Republican and Conservative Sharon Liao, 52 to 48.
Karen Lin (D) and Maria Gonzalez (D) were elected as judges of Queens Civil Court over William Shanahan (R, C, I) and Daniel Kogan (R, C, I).
State Senate candidates running unopposed included Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park); Sen. Mike Gianaris (D, WFP-Astoria); Sen. Jessica Ramos (D, WFP-Jackson Heights); Sen. Leroy Comrie Jr. (D-St. Albans); Sen. Julie Salazar (D-Brooklyn, Queens); Sen. Roxanne Persaud (D-Brooklyn, Queens); and Kristen Gonzalez (D, WFP-Western Queens).
Uncontested Assembly candidates included Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows); Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D, WFP-Springfield Gardens); Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D, WFP-Far Rockaway); Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village); Asemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D, WFP-East Elmhurst); Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona); Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D, WFP-Astoria); Assemblyman Juan Ardila (D, WFP-Western Queens); Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven); and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D, WFP-Corona).
In the race for Justice of the Supreme Court-11th Judicial District, the four candidates for four positions were Denise Johnson (D, R), Leigh Cheng (D, R), Lee Meyersohn (D, R) and Nestor Diaz (D, R).
All four referendum questions on New York City ballots passed overwhelmingly.
The statewide Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act authorizes the state to borrow up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental, resiliency and green energy projects. It passed 59 to 29.
The remainder were citywide initiatives.
Question 2, approved 72-27, will amend the city charter to add “a just and equitable city for all” New Yorkers to the charter’s preamble, along with striving to remedy “past and continuing harms and to reconstruct, revise, and reimagine our foundations, structures, institutions, and laws to promote justice and equity for all New Yorkers.”
Question 3, which passed 69 to 30, will establish a Racial Equity Office, Plan and Commission.
Question 4, which passed 81 to 19, will require the city to “measure the true cost of living” in terms of the city meeting a number of social services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.