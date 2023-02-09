The MTA has a budget gap and to address the financial challenge, Gov. Hochul has proposed more than $1.6 billion in new funding in the state’s fiscal year 2024 executive budget plan.
Despite more than $15 billion in federal funding, the MTA needs to offset revenue loss, which the state attributes to the Covid-19 virus.
Some of the governor’s proposals include over $800 million in a payroll mobility tax hike, $500 million in increased annual contributions from the city for the MTA’s paratransit costs and student MetroCards and $300 million in one-time state aid for the agency.
The payroll tax increase would be imposed on certain employers and self-employed individuals engaging in business within the metropolitan transportation district, according to the Department of Taxation.
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, believes the tax hike will drive away New Yorkers.
“Now is probably the worst time to think about additional taxes on New York State,” Grech told the Queens Chronicle. “We are hemorrhaging jobs and the flow of people out of New York is still continuing. Now is not the time to raise taxes in New York State or New York City.”
The notion of adding more taxes to New Yorkers’ tax bill is crazy, Grech said, adding that an additional tax will not attract entrepreneurs to the state
Lawmakers throughout Southeast Queens have also taken issue with aspects of the governor’s proposal.
State Sen. Comrie (D-St. Albans), chairman of the Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, said there will be consternation from people all over the state in regard to the payroll mobility tax hike.
“It will affect lower-income people more than other folks and I’m very concerned that the working class and the middle class will be targeted,” Comrie told the Queens Chronicle. “I think that focusing on people that have the means to drive in or get driven should be how we collect debt. There are other ways to come up with revenue for the MTA.”
Comrie said that 12 different proposals will be presented at a conference on or around March 5.
“They need to be vetted and we will come up with a cogent response,” he added.
As for the $500 million for paratransit and student MetroCard costs, the senator does not believe the city can come up with that money to close the gap in the deficit and that the state needs to put in more than $300 million toward helping the agency.
Comrie also believes that the state needs to work with the federal government to close the gap.
State Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) shared Comrie’s sentiments as it related to the additional $500 million proposed by the governor from the city.
“I disagree with the city chipping in $500 million and having no authority over the MTA because the MTA is a quasi state entity,” Hyndman told the Chronicle via email. “I think the MTA should resurrect the commuter tax. Although the commuter tax is unpopular, I think the dire need for it drowns out the noise against it.”
Congestion pricing is too far away from being implemented and it would be a burden on Queens in the long run, Hyndman added.
Mayor Adams was pleased by Hochul’s budget when it came to investments to improve safety, but similar to the elected state officials, he did not believe the city should have to pay more to the MTA.
“The city annually contributes approximately $2 billion to the MTA in direct and in-kind contributions and, while we recognize the significant fiscal challenges the MTA faces, we are concerned that this increased commitment could further strain our already-limited resources.”
Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said that she was still evaluating the governor’s budget plan and was pleased by some parts of it, but an additional $500 million could cancel out any possible aid the Big Apple might need in other areas.
“The Council will be having discussions with our state leaders about the City’s many budget priorities,” the speaker added.
Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) said she is closely examining the governor’s MTA proposal.
“Any budget plan that ... asks the city and local businesses to contribute more through new taxes and subsidies merits close review,” Brooks-Powers said in a statement. “New Yorkers are counting on us to maximize the efficiency of every dollar contributed, while ensuring the MTA delivers the fast, frequent, and reliable public transit service we deserve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.