Just under a week after her 10-point proposal to amend bail reform and other changes to criminal justice laws was leaked, Gov. Hochul attempted to clarify her position in an op-ed piece in the Daily News.
The text of the article is posted on Hochul’s official website. In it, the governor said the reforms passed in 2019 have not had a significant impact on the increase in violent crime.
“The reforms were successful: Fewer New Yorkers are kept behind bars just because they can’t pay, and we’ve saved taxpayer dollars in the process,” the governor wrote. “Still, since the law was passed, we have seen a distressing increase in shootings and homicides. The data does not, however, suggest that bail reform is the main cause ... Blaming bail reform for the increase in violence that cities across America are facing isn’t fair and isn’t supported by the data.”
Hochul’s recommendations, which she is believed to want included in the annual budget package, include allowing arrests rather than desk appearance for alleged second- and third-offenders out on supervised release, as well as for hate crimes.
She wrote that it should be possible for judges to set bail in all felony cases involving illegal guns, including those where guns are given or sold to minors, “a crime that is, astonishingly, not currently bail-eligible.”
Hochul said none of the criminal code provisions will drive down crime without stopping the flow of illegal guns into the city, funding violence interruption programs and greatly expanding mental health services.
“The governor’s proposal includes significant steps, which I have advocated for, that would make New York safer, while not undoing important reforms,” Mayor Adams said in a statement on March 17.
The 2019 reforms were not voted on separately by members of the state Assembly and Senate, but as part of the state budget.
If Hochul wants to do the same she has a clock ticking if the budget is to pass on time by April 1. Prior to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s taking office in 2011, however, the budget routinely was weeks if not months late.
That still might not be Hochul’s biggest obstacle, particularly in a year in which she is seeking to be elected in November.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) have been opposed to any changes. Neither responded to requests for comment.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) said the Senate plan deals with funding for education, social services, mental health and other programs. She accused Hochul of a “knee-jerk reaction” to hints that Cuomo may enter the race for governor.
“[Stewart-Cousins] has been very clear: we are going to address public safety concerns without succumbing to bad-faith smears of bail reform laws,” she said in a press release.
U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens), who is challenging Hochul for the Democratic nomination, also slammed the plan, saying Hochul should hold up the budget until the Legislature agrees to real reform.
“New York City has a crime crisis that Kathy Hochul has treated as an afterthought,” said Suozzi. “This past weekend, 29 people were shot in 24 different incidents. It’s Code Blue. The patient is on the table in cardiac arrest and Kathy Hochul’s response is ‘take two aspirin and call me in the morning.’”
