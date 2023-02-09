Gov. Hochul is looking to clarify and expand application of a 2020 law that allows judges to issue multiple-year bans from city buses and subways against those who assault transit workers.
Hochul wants to include contractors and the general public among those victims whose cases could allow bans under specific circumstances.
The New York Post reported on Feb. 2 that only a single person has been banned as of late 2022 despite subway crime jumping 40 percent last year alone.
Hochul, discussing crime in general and and changes she is seeking to things like bail reform in her budget message on Jan. 26, struck a similar tone. And she said in her budget address that the state “will not turn our backs on the progress that was made.
“But conflicting language in the law leads to confusion and a lack of accountability for judges that make their determinations. So let’s just simply provide clarity.”
In an email from Transit Workers Union Local 100, on Tuesday, Richard Davis, president of the union that represents tens of thousands of transit workers, supported the governor.
He said the union hopes the bill clarifies any ambiguities, closes loopholes and paves the way for judges to start applying the 2020 law.
“We want judges to finally start banning people from the bus and subway system when they are convicted of assaulting one of our members,” Davis said. “It’s long overdue. The criminal justice system needs to send a message that these unprovoked and despicable attacks on transit workers won’t be tolerated.”
Davis said so far, no one has been banned from the subway or bus system under the law, while one was banned from the Long Island Rail Road.
As with everything involved with the state budget, Hochul’s proposal will involve negotiations with the state Senate and Assembly, both of which have Democratic super majorities.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) have not shown their cards on the mass transit ban proposal, but have been disinclined in the past to entertain Hochul’s requests for more changes to the 2019 bail reform laws.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, which has oversight of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The senator told the Chronicle on Tuesday that the change Hochul is seeking could be a back door to discrimination.
“And it’s kind of crazy to try to ban someone from a subway system that is as vast as ours,” Comrie said. “I’m not in favor of it.”
