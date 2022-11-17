“There’s something happening in Queens County.”
That’s how Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, described the borough’s tendencies in last week’s midterm elections.
Despite her win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), Gov. Hochul did not fare well in the World’s Borough in last Tuesday’s election compared to her Democratic Queens counterparts.
Though Hochul won Queens County with upwards of 100,000 more votes than Zeldin, a closer look at more contested areas of the borough suggests the situation was more fraught. An analysis by the Chronicle shows Hochul underperformed Democratic candidates by more than 9,000 votes in seven competitive state Assembly races. Zeldin secured 17,156 more votes than the Republican candidates in the same seven races, according to the New York City Board of Elections’ unofficial results.
In total, Zeldin received 92,926 votes over the sampled districts, compared to 85,760 for Hochul. Democratic candidates in the Assembly races secured 94,958 votes, compared to 77,802 for their Republican opponents.
Across the seven Assembly districts in the Chronicle’s analysis, plus two state Senate races and the race for New York’s third congressional district, not a single election district — which are the smaller sectors that make up Assembly districts — had more votes for Hochul while also voting in favor of a Republican candidate for Assembly. Fifty-seven election districts, however, went for Zeldin while also going for the Democratic Assembly candidate.
For down-ballot candidates to receive more votes than the top of the ticket is unusual; Queens College professor emeritus of political science Michael Krasner said there was “a definite pattern” in the rebuke of Hochul in the borough’s competitive districts.
Browne agreed, noting that the coattail effect suggests that success at the top of the ticket extends down the ballot. That was not the case in Queens.
“Clearly, Hochul did not have coattails in a lot of pockets of Queens County,” Browne said. “You really saw people split their tickets, which is a little unusual, particularly the kind of people who come out in midterm elections.”
Krasner, who is now the co-director of the Taft Institute for Government and Civic Education, suspected that Hochul’s underperformance and other Democrats’ overperformance is two-pronged.
“She hasn’t been governor for very long, and she’s never run statewide before,” he said. Later, he added, “[The Hochul campaign] just didn’t have that great a ground game in general. They didn’t really do the kind of grassroots organizing that other campaigns have done.” He noted that Hochul particularly struggled to mobilize Latino voters.
“She did not run a great campaign,” Browne agreed. “She really kind of had this Rose Garden strategy up until the last two weeks of the campaign, when she started bringing in all the big hitters and star power from the Democratic Party.”
Both Krasner and Browne suggested that sexism may have contributed to Hochul’s poor showing in Queens. “There is political science literature which says that sexism plays a much bigger role in people’s voting choices when it’s an executive position, as opposed to a legislative position,” Krasner said.
Conversely, down-ballot Queens Democrats had much less to worry about when it came to being a known presence in their communities, as almost all of them were incumbents.
“If the incumbent has done constituent services, if the incumbent is good about hitting the high school graduations and sending people letters of congratulations ... that builds connections and garners votes,” Krasner said.
An example of where an incumbency advantage may have helped a down-ballot candidate is in Assembly District 23, where a Pheffer has been on the ticket for most of the past 35 years.
In the easternmost portion of Far Rockaway in the district, encompassing Election Districts 27 through 30, Republican Zeldin outperformed Democrat Hochul by more than 1,300 votes. In the same four election districts, Democrat Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Howard Beach) outperformed Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan by more than 1,400 votes. In Election District 27 alone, Zeldin beat Hochul by 686 votes, while Pheffer Amato beat Sullivan by 578 votes.
A similar trend follows in Howard Beach. Though Pheffer Amato did not win any of the neighborhood’s seven election districts, EDs 33 through 38 plus 59, she picked up 414 more votes than the governor in the area. Republican Sullivan picked up 424 fewer votes than Zeldin in the same region.
In total, Hochul managed 11,579 votes in AD 23 to Zeldin’s 19,190 as of print time, good for a nearly 7,500-vote difference. The race between Pheffer Amato and Sullivan in the same district has yet to be decided, with the Democrat and the Republican, who is leading, separated by less than 250 votes. Pheffer Amato filed a lawsuit to force a recount earlier this week.
The race for state Senate District 15, where state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) was looking to win re-election in a district that had lost most of his Howard Beach base in redistricting, saw a similarly split result. While Hochul managed to win the district, she only did so by 146 votes. Addabbo took the district with an 8,385-vote margin.
Addabbo picked up 2,705 more votes than Hochul in the district, 11 percent of the gubernatorial voters for which came from Assembly District 23, while Republican state Senate challenger Danniel Maio secured 5,534 fewer votes than Zeldin.
Hochul was perhaps most upstaged in parts of Kew Gardens Hills and the areas surrounding Queens College, where Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) won Election Districts 20 through 30 by 2,741 votes, total, and Hochul lost to Zeldin by 2,070. The area is a predominantly Orthodox Jewish enclave, which Browne and Krasner said may have helped Rosenthal, an Orthodox Jew himself, run up such a big margin compared to Hochul. The most stark difference in performance is in ED 27, where Hochul lost by 644 and Rosenthal won by 557. That holds up in ED 29, as well; though Rosenthal won the district by 312 votes, Hochul lost by 453.
While some of the discrepancy can be explained by incumbency, it does not tell the whole story. Though perhaps to a lesser extent, even in Assembly District 30 — where there was no incumbent — Steven Raga, the Democratic candidate, outperformed Gov. Hochul. District-wide, Raga secured 10,972 votes to Hochul’s 10,880. An analysis of individual election districts in AD 30 shows that in areas where both Hochul and Raga lost, Raga lost by a smaller margin. In Middle Village’s ED 2, for example, both lost by several hundred votes, but Hochul lost by 410 and Raga by 340. Near PS 229 in Maspeth, ED 10 follows that trend as Hochul fell to Zeldin by 136 votes, but Raga lost to Republican Sean Lally by 90 votes. Districtwide, Zeldin outperformed Lally by 1,160 votes.
But even in districts Hochul won — or at the very least, kept competitive — her Democratic colleagues outperformed her. In Assembly District 25, Zeldin beat Hochul by 312 votes. Democratic Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) fended off her Republican challenger, Seth Breland, by more than 2,500 votes. Nearby in AD 26, Hochul narrowly fell to Zeldin by 115 votes, but Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) defeated his Republican challenger, Robert Speranza, by 2,572 votes. In AD 28, Hochul won by 2,777 votes, but Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) won the district by 5,118 votes.
Browne believes Hochul’s weaker showings in those areas only helped to solidify the inroads the Republican Party has made in parts of Queens. He thinks two things resonated with borough voters to put Zeldin in a position to upstage Hochul: the campaign’s ground game and its crime-focused messaging. He says he saw Zeldin signs in areas where he would not typically see support for a Republican candidate.
“Almost all of [Hochul’s] campaign was about linking Zeldin to Trump, and abortion, and January 6 and all that, but I don’t know if there was a real fear in New York that people’s access to abortion was going to be changed,” Browne said. “In other states it was on the ballot, and that was a clear delineation.”
“I think you have to find issues that resonate with the majority of voters,” he added. “I think, to Zeldin’s credit, he seized on crime as that issue, and it resonated.”
“Anybody who emphasizes crime in their campaign gets a boost from the 11 o’clock news ... They present crime as a terrible, constant threat, whether it’s going up or going down getting worse or getting better,” Krasner agreed. “There’s a kind of built-in advantage for anybody who makes crime an issue.”
Browne and Krasner reasoned that Zeldin’s tough-on-crime approach took hold with the borough’s Asian-American and Orthodox Jewish enclaves — like in Douglaston and Little Neck and, for the latter, in Kew Gardens Hills. “Asians have been victims of some particular heinous hate crimes over the years,” Browne said. In addition to concerns regarding high school admissions and small businesses, he continued, “I think that crime message resonated with them.”
Due to years of persecution on account of their faith, Krasner said, the Orthodox community is “a group that is going to be particularly concerned with physical safety.”
Zeldin’s emphasis on crime not only galvanized some Republicans, Browne said, but Democrats as well. At the same time, Browne did not think communities’ appetite for Zeldin’s message was a one-off. He suspects that Northern Queens is an area to watch as Republicans aim to build a stronghold in the borough.
“Particularly with Asian Americans, with Latinos, with the Jewish vote, there seems to be some cracks showing in the traditional foundation of the Democratic Party, and particularly the foundation of the Queens County Democratic Party,” Browne said.
He points to Republican Curtis Sliwa’s performance in Northeast Queens in last year’s mayoral race as a sign the tide may be turning.
“If you compare some of the ADs that Zeldin did very well and then what Curtis Sliwa did, the signs were there, and that’s where I think you’re beginning to see a trend,” he said. “Chinese voters came out in force for Sliwa last year in places like Sunset Park and Elmhurst and Flushing. And where did you see some of the closest elections this time around — it’s the same Assembly districts.”
Indeed, in AD 40, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) won re-election by only 550 votes; Zeldin won the district by 512 votes.
In wake of the results in 2021 and 2022, Browne thinks the City Council races in 2023 will be telling in determining just how much support Republicans have drummed up in the area.
“Do you start seeing Republican primaries for New York City Council seats, or do they rally around placing singular candidates in each district and waiting for the general?” he said. “Certainly there is some degree of momentum there. There’s something happening.”
UPDATE
This article has been updated to accurately reflect the number of votes Hochul received boroughwide compared to Zeldin.
