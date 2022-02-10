New York’s mask mandate will expire for businesses and other indoor spaces as of today, Feb. 10.
Gov. Hochul announced on Wednesday that the mask-or-vaccine requirement will remain optional for businesses, local governments and counties to enforce.
“New Yorkers, this is what we’ve waited for,” Hochul said in a briefing.
“At this time, we say that it is the right decision to lift this mandate for indoor businesses and let counties, cities and businesses to make their own decisions on what they want to do with respect to masks or vaccination,” said Hochul.
“Tremendous progress after two long years. We’re not done, but this is trending in a very, very good direction.”
The mandate will remain in effect in some spaces, including homeless shelters, healthcare centers, state-run nursing homes, correctional facilities, schools and day cares. It will also remain for public transportation.
As case counts and hospitalizations are declining, the temporary measure is no longer necessary, a press release from the Governor’s Office stated.
“Why is all this happening? Because New Yorkers and businesses stepped up and did the right thing,” said Hochul. “And I will always be grateful for them for being the reason these numbers have been declining.”
Partnership for New York City President and CEO Kathryn Wylde supported the decision.
“Governor Hochul’s decision to allow expiration of mask mandates in the workplace will encourage the return of employees to the office and accelerate the city’s economic recovery,” she said in the press release. “It is the right call,” she said.
Requirements for masks in schools will continue and will be re-evaluated in early March after the holiday break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.