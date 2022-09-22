A $2 million federal grant will make it possible for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to have at least one camera in all subway cars by the end of 2025.
Gov. Hochul announced the grant, from the Department of Homeland Security’s Urban Area Security initiative, on Tuesday morning with MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber at the MTA’s Corona Maintenance Facility at Roosevelt Avenue and 126th Street.
“As we continue welcoming riders back to the transit system, we will continue doing everything in our power to keep riders safe,” Hochul said in a press release from her office.
The funding will strengthen NYC Transit’s existing network of more than 10,000 cameras across all 472 subway stations. It covers the cost of installation on 6,355 cars, allowing the MTA to fully outfit every subway car — supplementing an existing camera pilot program that has 200 cameras in 100 subway cars.
In addition, $3.5 million from the existing Subway Action Plan capital program will enable the purchase of 7,310 cameras on 3,655 cars with two per car. When installation begins an additional 200 train cars per month will have cameras installed until the entire subway car fleet is camera-equipped, which is anticipated to occur sometime in 2025.
New R211 subway cars that will be delivered starting in early 2023 will already be camera-equipped.
“As I’ve said many times before, those who commit crimes in the transit system will be identified and brought to justice,” Lieber said. “Riders should know we’ve got their back for their entire journey and this significant upgrade — made possible by new dollars from Governor Hochul — is a great step towards reinforcing New Yorkers’ confidence in mass transit safety.”
“The NYPD will never cede an inch in its ongoing work to ensure the safety and security of the millions of riders who, each day, depend on us throughout the nation’s largest subway system,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in an accompanying statement.
“This is our most basic promise as we remain dedicated to preventing crime, terrorism and disorder,” she said.
