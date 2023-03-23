Gov. Hochul called on Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth) to resign last Thursday afternoon, joining a growing group of elected officials to do so in light of sexual assault allegations made against the Queens lawmaker.
“I condemn all forms of sexual assaults. It is intolerable and unacceptable what he did,” Hochul told reporters when asked about the assemblymember last Thursday. “I support the survivors and their call for accountability — and yes, he should resign.”
Ardila did not respond to the Chronicle’s query regarding Hochul’s comments.
When, last Friday, Senate and Assembly leadership released committee assignments for the General Budget Conference, Ardila was the only freshman lawmaker not appointed to any panel. By Monday, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said she, too, thinks Ardila should step down.
The governor’s call comes after the Chronicle on March 13 broke the accounts of two women who said Ardila sexually assaulted them at a small party of Fordham University students and alumni in October 2015. One of the women, who was a senior at Fordham at the time, told the Chronicle Ardila touched her extensively while she was inebriated before he proceeded to drag her toward another room; a friend, who was sober and also spoke with the Chronicle, intervened. A second women — whose account was relayed to the paper by the first — said Ardila pulled her into the bathroom and started kissing her. When she realized what was happening, she pulled away and saw Ardila had exposed himself and was touching himself. She immediately ran out of the room.
At the time, Ardila was a recent graduate of Fordham, and had been a staffer in the office of then-Councilman Brad Lander for less than two months.
When the Chronicle first asked Ardila about the allegations last Monday, he said, “I don’t even know what this is.”
Ardila contacted the first victim in 2018, apologizing for his actions, a screenshot of which was shared with the Chronicle.
After publication, Ardila’s office sent the Chronicle a statement.
“I apologize for my behavior,” it reads. “I have spent time reflecting and I hope to prove I have matured since college. I’m committed to learning from this and I am able to demonstrate my own personal growth.” He posted a longer statement on Twitter last Tuesday night, elaborating on his previous one.
After calls from Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) last Tuesday for Ardila to resign, the floodgates opened on Wednesday as multiple other elected officials joined in, including Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Sens. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), Kristen Gonzalez (D-Long Island City) and Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), along with Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria), Councilmembers Julie Won (D-Sunnyside), Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Jen Gutiérrez (D-Brooklyn, Queens).
Borough President Donovan Richards said Ardila should quit “if these disturbing accusations against him are found to be true.”
The New York State Working Families Party also pushed Ardila to resign Wednesday, after urging from the Queens Working Families Party Steering Committee.
Ardila’s former boss, Lander — now the city comptroller — urged Ardila to step down last Wednesday as well, as did former Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan, the lawmaker’s predecessor.
But Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) has not called for Ardila to step down, and told reporters Wednesday that while the assemblymember’s alleged behavior is “totally unacceptable,” “that’s a decision that Juan and his constituents have to think about themselves.”
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) did not call for his resignation either, though she said she was “extremely disappointed” in a statement. Pressed on the issue of resignation, she said, “We passed the Adult Survivors Act to create an opportunity for this type of accountability. It is a tool available for survivors and they should pursue an investigation accordingly.”
Assemblymember Emily Gallagher (D-Brooklyn) and former Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan) called for Ardila to step down last Thursday afternoon.
Last Friday morning, Assemblymember Jessica Gonázlez-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), who previously had not responded to requests for comment, joined her colleagues in urging Ardila to resign, noting her own experience with sexual violence.
“I am uncertain he can fulfill his obligation to his constituents given the violations he has engaged in and the trust he has lost from the community that supported him,” she wrote. “It is clear that in several attempts to address these allegations, he has fallen short.”
That night, Mayor Adams condemned Ardila’s alleged actions, but stopped short of calling on him to step aside. “These serious allegations should be handled within the parameters of the Assembly or his voters,” he said in a statement to the Chronicle. “There are procedures in place for how to move forward and I respect the Assembly’s power, so they will be the ones who make any decision related to these incidents.”
Assemblymember Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) did not call for Ardila to resign, either, and instead called for an “independent review.”
“As a survivor, learning of the allegations against AM Ardila brought up painful memories,” she said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. “As an elected official, I believe that our responsibility and duty is to the constituents who elected us. Mr. Ardila must answer to his.”
Asked by the Chronicle this week, spokespeople for state Sens. Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone) and John Liu (D-Flushing) and Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) said Ardila should step down.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) declined to comment on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.