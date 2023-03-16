Gov. Hochul called on Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth) to resign Thursday afternoon, joining a growing group of elected officials to do so in light of sexual assault allegations made against the Queens lawmaker.
“I condemn all forms of sexual assaults. It is intolerable and unacceptable what he did,” Hochul told reporters when asked about the assemblymember Thursday. “I support the survivors and their call for accountability — and yes, he should resign.”
Ardila did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s query regarding Hochul’s comments.
The governor’s call comes after the Chronicle broke the accounts of two women Monday, who said Ardila sexually assaulted them at a small party of Fordham University students and alumni in October 2015. One of the women, who was a senior at Fordham at the time, told the Chronicle Ardila touched her extensively while she was inebriated before he proceeded to drag her toward another room; a friend, who was sober and also spoke with the Chronicle, intervened. A second women — whose account was relayed to the paper by the first — said Ardila pulled her into the bathroom and started kissing her. When she realized what was happening, she pulled away and saw Ardila had exposed himself and was touching himself, She immediately ran out of the room.
At the time, Ardila was a recent graduate of Fordham, and had been a staffer in the office of then-Councilman Brad Lander for less than two months.
When the Chronicle first asked Ardila about the allegations on Monday, he said, “I don’t even know what this is.”
Ardila contacted the first victim in 2018, apologizing for his actions, a screenshot of which was shared with the Chronicle.
After publication Monday evening, Ardila’s office sent the Chronicle a statement.
“I apologize for my behavior,” it reads. “I have spent time reflecting and I hope to prove I have matured since college. I’m committed to learning from this and I am able to demonstrate my own personal growth.” He posted a longer statement on Twitter Tuesday night, elaborating on his previous one.
After calls from Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) and Borough President Donovan Richards on Tuesday for Ardila to resign, the floodgates opened on Wednesday as multiple other elected officials joined in, including Sens. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), Kristen Gonzalez (D-Long Island City) and Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), along with Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria), Councilmembers Julie Won (D-Sunnyside), Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Jen Gutiérrez (D-Brooklyn, Queens).
The New York State Working Families Party also pushed Ardila to resign Wednesday, after urging from the Queens Working Families Party Steering Committee.
Ardila’s former boss, Lander — now the city comptroller — urged Ardila to step down Wednesday, as well, as did former Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan, the lawmaker’s predecessor.
But Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) has not called for Ardila to step down, and told reporters Wednesday that while the assemblymember’s alleged behavior is “totally unacceptable,” “that’s a decision that Juan and his constituents have to think about themselves.”
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) did not call for his resignation either, though she said she was “extremely disappointed” in a statement. Pressed on the issue of resignation, she said, “We passed the Adult Survivors Act to create an opportunity for this type of accountability. It is a tool available for survivors and they should pursue an investigation accordingly.”
Assemblymembers Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Jessica Gonázlez-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) have yet to comment on the matter, despite numerous requests from the Chronicle.
Assemblymember Emily Gallagher (D-Brooklyn) and former Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan) called for Ardila to step down Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.