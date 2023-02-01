Hochul budget aims to close Aqueduct Race Track

The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul's 2023-24 executive budget proposal.
Hochul’s proposal for the fiscal year beginning April 1 includes $455 million in capital spending for the redevelopment of Belmont Racetrack, located just the other side of the Cross Island Parkway in Nassau County.
A report on the website casino.org on Wednesday stated that the move could lead to the land being used for construction of a casino right next to the Resorts World New York City in Ozone Park.
“The [Belmont] project will result in the creation of new tracks and parking as well as the construction of a new clubhouse,” according to an entry on page 33 of Hochul’s briefing book. “This project will facilitate the move of Aqueduct racing to Belmont, allowing the State to repurpose the Aqueduct property.”
The document does not offer timelines. It goes on to say that the New York Racing Association will repay the state for the entire cost of the project.
Aqueduct first opened in September 1894.
The Chronicle will update this story as it develops.
