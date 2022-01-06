The business community is toasting Gov. Hochul’s announcement in Wednesday’s State of the State address that she will introduce a bill that would permanently legalize alcohol to go from bars and restaurants.
“We’re going to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks — a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year,” Hochul said on her Twitter page.
The practice did help beleaguered bars and restaurants during the height of the pandemic emergency, but was discontinues last summer.
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, said she was pleased in a press release.
“The New York State Restaurant Association is thrilled to see Governor Hochul recognizes the importance of permanently allowing alcohol to-go for our struggling restaurants and bars,” she said.
“Cheers to Gov. Hochul for announcing her support to permanently bring back drinks to go at restaurants and bars,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.
— Michael Gannon
